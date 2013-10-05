Match ends, Fulham 1, Stoke City 0.
Fulham 1-0 Stoke City
Fulham striker Darren Bent came off the bench to grab the winner against Stoke at Craven Cottage and ease the pressure on manager Martin Jol.
A shot from Pajtim Kasami deflected into the path of Bent and he expertly cut inside Robert Huth before slotting home an 83rd-minute winner.
Both sides had first-half penalty appeals turned down.
Fulham defender Sascha Riether also cleared two headers from centre-back Huth off the Cottagers' goalline.
Jol was booed after the 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff last week but this time there was a mixture of joy and relief at the final whistle as Fulham ended a run of four defeats in five league games.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes was making his first return to Craven Cottage since resigning in summer 2011 and it proved an unhappy one as his side suffered a third league defeat in a row.
The first half was a fractious affair with the main talking points concerning the decisions of referee Roger East rather than the football on display.
Fulham midfielder Kasami escaped with a warning after reacting to the close attentions of Erik Pieters by lashing out and appearing to catch the Stoke left-back on the back of the head with his hand.
Stoke then thought they should have had a penalty when Stephen Ireland went to ground following a sliding challenge from Philippe Senderos, although there did not appear to be any contact.
However, the visitors were further aggrieved at another penalty appeal being declined.
Striker Jon Walters was running through on goal when he went down after his heels were caught by the falling Fernando Amorebieta, although East awarded a free-kick after deciding the initial offence of a shirt pull took place just outside the area.
Huth had a header from a corner cleared off the line before the focus again switched to the referee.
This time it was Fulham appealing for a penalty. Forward Bryan Ruiz appeared to be tripped by Potters defender Marc Wilson but East again chose not to award a spot-kick.
There was some better football on show after the break and Marko Arnautovic had a rare shot saved by Fulham keeper David Stockdale just after the hour mark.
Stoke carried the greater threat and Ireland volleyed wide from a left-wing cross before Riether again cleared a Huth header off the line.
Riether also produced a surging run down the right before having an angled shot saved.
Fulham had struggled to create chances throughout the game but when an opportunity came Bent's way, he took full advantage in clinical style to secure a first home win for the Cottagers since 1 April.
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes:
"We cannot really believe we lost. We were totally in control but two key decisions didn't go for us and they were two stonewall penalties in my view.
"I was really disappointed that we did not get those key decisions. The timing of them affected the shape and outcome of the game.
"I thought we were positive and were really trying to go for the win and maybe were guilty of trying to be too positive.
"I think they had one shot at goal after the break and were able to convert it."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 13Stockdale
- 4SenderosBooked at 90mins
- 5HangelandSubstituted forRichardsonat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 35AmorebietaBooked at 28mins
- 27Riether
- 7Sidwell
- 8Kasami
- 14KaragounisSubstituted forBoatengat 60'minutes
- 16Duff
- 9BerbatovSubstituted forBentat 66'minutes
- 10Ruiz
Substitutes
- 38Etheridge
- 20Rodallega
- 19Taarabt
- 39Bent
- 23Boateng
- 15Richardson
- 22Zverotic
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 20Cameron
- 17Shawcross
- 4Huth
- 3Pieters
- 26EtheringtonSubstituted forAssaidiat 63'minutes
- 15N'Zonzi
- 19WaltersBooked at 74minsSubstituted forCrouchat 84'minutes
- 32Ireland
- 12WilsonSubstituted forWhelanat 59'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 10Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 8Palacios
- 6Whelan
- 29Sørensen
- 9Jones
- 16Adam
- 25Crouch
- 24Assaidi
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 24,634
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Stoke City 0.
Foul by Robert Huth (Stoke City).
Bryan Ruiz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven N'Zonzi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Fulham).
Booking
Philippe Senderos (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt missed. Erik Pieters (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a headed pass.
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Jonathan Walters.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Stoke City 0. Darren Bent (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Sascha Riether (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Robert Huth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Ireland with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Derek Boateng.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Fernando Amorebieta.
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Richardson (Fulham).
Offside, Fulham. Damien Duff tries a through ball, but Fernando Amorebieta is caught offside.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Attempt blocked. Steve Sidwell (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kieran Richardson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Stoke City. Robert Huth tries a through ball, but Stephen Ireland is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Shawcross.
Steven N'Zonzi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Bent (Fulham).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Stephen Ireland (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oussama Assaidi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robert Huth (Stoke City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oussama Assaidi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Steve Sidwell.
Attempt blocked. Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven N'Zonzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Darren Bent replaces Dimitar Berbatov because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) because of an injury.