National League
Luton4Halifax3

Luton Town 4-3 FC Halifax Town

Alex Wall

Alex Wall's superb long-range effort late on earned Luton a win over Halifax to lift the Hatters up to fifth.

Halifax went ahead when Paul Marshall smashed in from 12 yards before Luke Guttridge's deflected shot levelled it.

Simon Ainge latched onto a free-kick to nod Halifax ahead, before Dan Gardner's 20-yard drive made it 3-1.

Luton's Paul Benson rifled home from close range before Andre Gray fired in from the edge of the area to level while Wall's shot won it from 25 yards.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Luton Town coach Hakan Hayrettin told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Post match: Luton coach Hayrettin

"We believed at 3-1 we still had a chance to get back in the game.

"I think the crowd have been absolutely amazing. At 3-1 they could have gone the other way against us. But they stuck with us and believed in what we could do and we got back in the game.

"Near the end of the game, if there was going to be a team that was going to win the game, it was going to be us.

"(On the winning goal) It was a great, great finish with pace and power and bend."

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Tyler
  • 25HenrySubstituted forWallat 74'minutes
  • 12Griffiths
  • 14Parry
  • 5McNulty
  • 30Lacey
  • 7LawlessSubstituted forRobinsonat 90'minutes
  • 21Guttridge
  • 4Smith
  • 26Benson
  • 27Gray

Substitutes

  • 16Justham
  • 10Wall
  • 23Robinson
  • 11Howells
  • 22Whalley

Halifax

  • 1Glennon
  • 3McManus
  • 15Roberts
  • 22Ainge
  • 20Maynard
  • 2Toulson
  • 18Marshall
  • 7SmithSubstituted forLoweat 43'minutes
  • 17McReadySubstituted forWilliamsat 80'minutes
  • 10Gardner
  • 11GregoryBooked at 30minsSubstituted forHolsgroveat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Williams
  • 16Worthington
  • 12Senior
  • 19Holsgrove
  • 6Lowe
Referee:
Nick Kinseley
Attendance:
6,519

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamHalifax
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 4, FC Halifax Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 4, FC Halifax Town 3.

Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (FC Halifax Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Matt Robinson replaces Alex Lawless.

Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alex Wall (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ryan Toulson (FC Halifax Town).

Andre Gray (Luton Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).

Andrew Parry (Luton Town) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 4, FC Halifax Town 3. Alex Wall (Luton Town).

Foul by Kevin Holsgrove (FC Halifax Town).

Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).

Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Sean Williams replaces John McReady.

Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).

Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Alex Wall replaces Ron Henry.

Attempt missed. Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Toulson with a cross.

Foul by Andre Gray (Luton Town).

Ryan Toulson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Kevin Holsgrove (FC Halifax Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Andre Gray (Luton Town).

Danny Lowe (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Offside, FC Halifax Town. Dan Gardner tries a through ball, but Dan Gardner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Alex Lacey (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Guttridge.

Corner, Luton Town.

Attempt missed. Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Lawless with a cross.

Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Kevin Holsgrove replaces Lee Gregory.

Foul by Luke Guttridge (Luton Town).

Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Lee Gregory (FC Halifax Town).

Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Ron Henry (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Benson with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Luton Town 3, FC Halifax Town 3.

