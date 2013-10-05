Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Grimsby Town 3.
Aldershot Town 0-3 Grimsby Town
Grimsby moved up to second in the Conference Premier table with a comfortable win at Aldershot.
The visitors took an early lead as Lenell John-Lewis headed in Scott Neilson's cross and quickly doubled the advantage as Ross Hannah nodded home Sam Hutton's free-kick.
Shots striker Brett Williams then saw his penalty saved by James McKeown.
After the break Liam Hearn secured the three points when he tucked home a third goal for the Mariners.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Aldershot Town manager Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:
"You know the reason we lost today was we started so poorly and gave them two goals and after that they never really attempted to score and they sat behind the ball.
"The third goal summed up the afternoon and if we got the goal back and go 2-1, I think we would have been in the ascendancy and the third goal killed the game.
"We didn't deserve anything after the first 10 minutes but apart from that we moved the ball well but it's about getting the ball into the net."
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I'm not the happiest I've ever been after watching a team. Once or twice we were sloppy with our decisions.
"The crowd was good in one sense, I didn't hear them once get on the teams back. It was a quiet atmosphere, we certainly heard our fans.
"We ended up with three centre-forwards that have played today and have all got on the scoresheet."
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 25Pope
- 6Webster
- 5Goodman
- 15Barker
- 2OastlerSubstituted forPatersonat 73'minutes
- 8RowlandsSubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
- 4Stanley
- 24YoungSubstituted forGibbsat 73'minutes
- 19Molesley
- 12Oyeleke
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 11Wickham
- 21Williams
- 10Paterson
- 14Roberts
- 22Gibbs
Grimsby
- 13McKeown
- 6Doig
- 5Pearson
- 2HattonBooked at 19minsSubstituted forJonesat 82'minutes
- 16GoodallSubstituted forThomasat 24'minutes
- 4Kerr
- 26McLaughlin
- 11Neilson
- 8Disley
- 14John-Lewis
- 17HannahSubstituted forHearnat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McDonald
- 9Cook
- 3Thomas
- 10Hearn
- 19Jones
- Referee:
- Wayne Barratt
- Attendance:
- 2,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Grimsby Town 3.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Oyeleke (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Adam Webster (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Brett Williams tries a through ball, but Brett Williams is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Matthew Paterson (Aldershot Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved. Assisted by Craig Stanley.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt saved. Jaydon Gibbs (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Liam Hearn tries a through ball, but Liam Hearn is caught offside.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt missed. Matthew Paterson (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scott Kerr (Grimsby Town).
Mark Molesley (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Matthew Paterson (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Chris Doig (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ritchie Jones replaces Sam Hatton.
Foul by Chris Doig (Grimsby Town).
Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Matthew Paterson tries a through ball, but Matthew Paterson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick McLaughlin.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Scott Kerr (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jaydon Gibbs replaces Lewis Young.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matthew Paterson replaces Joe Oastler.
Attempt missed. Mark Molesley (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Oastler.
Attempt blocked. Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Aswad Thomas tries a through ball, but Aswad Thomas is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Scott Neilson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Scott Kerr (Grimsby Town).
Adam Webster (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town).
Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.