Aldershot Town 0-3 Grimsby Town

Grimsby moved up to second in the Conference Premier table with a comfortable win at Aldershot.

The visitors took an early lead as Lenell John-Lewis headed in Scott Neilson's cross and quickly doubled the advantage as Ross Hannah nodded home Sam Hutton's free-kick.

Shots striker Brett Williams then saw his penalty saved by James McKeown.

After the break Liam Hearn secured the three points when he tucked home a third goal for the Mariners.

Aldershot Town manager Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

Andy Scott: Aldershot Town boss on Grimsby defeat

"You know the reason we lost today was we started so poorly and gave them two goals and after that they never really attempted to score and they sat behind the ball.

"The third goal summed up the afternoon and if we got the goal back and go 2-1, I think we would have been in the ascendancy and the third goal killed the game.

"We didn't deserve anything after the first 10 minutes but apart from that we moved the ball well but it's about getting the ball into the net."

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

Post-match: Grimsby Town boss Hurst

"I'm not the happiest I've ever been after watching a team. Once or twice we were sloppy with our decisions.

"The crowd was good in one sense, I didn't hear them once get on the teams back. It was a quiet atmosphere, we certainly heard our fans.

"We ended up with three centre-forwards that have played today and have all got on the scoresheet."