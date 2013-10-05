Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.
Stenhousemuir 1-1 East Fife
East Fife fought back to claim a draw against Stenhousemuir in Scottish League One.
Stenny almost took a fourth-minute lead but Darren Smith's effort cannoned back off a post.
But the home side did get in front when Smith was fouled by goalkeeper Greg Paterson and John Gemmell converted the resulting penalty.
However, Craig Johnstone netted from Pat Clarke's cross to level the match and secure a point for the visitors.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 5McMillan
- 4Smith
- 2Malone
- 3McKinlaySubstituted forDevlinat 49'minutes
- 11Smith
- 8LynchSubstituted forBrashat 67'minutes
- 6Hodge
- 7Dickson
- 10HigginsSubstituted forDouglasat 78'minutes
- 9Gemmell
Substitutes
- 14Douglas
- 16Brash
- 15McNeil
- 12Devlin
- 17Shaw
- 18Anderson
East Fife
- 1PatersonBooked at 22mins
- 3Naysmith
- 5Campbell
- 4ThomBooked at 90mins
- 2NeilsonSubstituted forMoosariat 72'minutes
- 8BrownBooked at 48minsSubstituted forStewartat 80'minutes
- 7Durie
- 11McBride
- 6JohnstoneBooked at 87mins
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forAustinat 76'minutes
- 19Buchanan
Substitutes
- 18Lennie
- 14Mbu
- 15Dutot
- 21Shaw
- 17Austin
- 12Stewart
- 16Moosari
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 567
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.
Booking
Gary Thom (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Durie (East Fife).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Naysmith.
Attempt missed. Cyrus Moosari (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Eddie Malone (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).
Booking
Craig Johnstone (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Johnstone (East Fife).
Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).
Craig Johnstone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jonathan Stewart replaces Ross Brown.
Foul by John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir).
Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Naysmith.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Errol Douglas replaces Sean Higgins.
Attempt missed. Steven Campbell (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Cyrus Moosari (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Austin replaces Pat Clarke.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross McMillan.
Scott McBride (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Cyrus Moosari replaces Robbie Neilson.
Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Johnstone (East Fife).
John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Neilson (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Scott McBride (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Brash replaces Sean Lynch.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir).
(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Thom.
Attempt blocked. Ross Smith (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott McBride.