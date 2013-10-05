Stenhousemuir 1-1 East Fife

East Fife fought back to claim a draw against Stenhousemuir in Scottish League One.

Stenny almost took a fourth-minute lead but Darren Smith's effort cannoned back off a post.

But the home side did get in front when Smith was fouled by goalkeeper Greg Paterson and John Gemmell converted the resulting penalty.

However, Craig Johnstone netted from Pat Clarke's cross to level the match and secure a point for the visitors.