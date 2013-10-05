Stenhousemuir 1-1 East Fife

Scottish League One
East Fife fought back to claim a draw against Stenhousemuir in Scottish League One.

Stenny almost took a fourth-minute lead but Darren Smith's effort cannoned back off a post.

But the home side did get in front when Smith was fouled by goalkeeper Greg Paterson and John Gemmell converted the resulting penalty.

However, Craig Johnstone netted from Pat Clarke's cross to level the match and secure a point for the visitors.

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 5McMillan
  • 4Smith
  • 2Malone
  • 3McKinlaySubstituted forDevlinat 49'minutes
  • 11Smith
  • 8LynchSubstituted forBrashat 67'minutes
  • 6Hodge
  • 7Dickson
  • 10HigginsSubstituted forDouglasat 78'minutes
  • 9Gemmell

Substitutes

  • 14Douglas
  • 16Brash
  • 15McNeil
  • 12Devlin
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Anderson

East Fife

  • 1PatersonBooked at 22mins
  • 3Naysmith
  • 5Campbell
  • 4ThomBooked at 90mins
  • 2NeilsonSubstituted forMoosariat 72'minutes
  • 8BrownBooked at 48minsSubstituted forStewartat 80'minutes
  • 7Durie
  • 11McBride
  • 6JohnstoneBooked at 87mins
  • 10ClarkeSubstituted forAustinat 76'minutes
  • 19Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 18Lennie
  • 14Mbu
  • 15Dutot
  • 21Shaw
  • 17Austin
  • 12Stewart
  • 16Moosari
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
567

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, East Fife 1.

Booking

Gary Thom (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Durie (East Fife).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Naysmith.

Attempt missed. Cyrus Moosari (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Eddie Malone (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathan Austin (East Fife).

Booking

Craig Johnstone (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Johnstone (East Fife).

Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).

Craig Johnstone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Jonathan Stewart replaces Ross Brown.

Foul by John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir).

Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Naysmith.

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Errol Douglas replaces Sean Higgins.

Attempt missed. Steven Campbell (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Attempt saved. Cyrus Moosari (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Austin replaces Pat Clarke.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross McMillan.

Scott McBride (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Cyrus Moosari replaces Robbie Neilson.

Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Johnstone (East Fife).

John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Neilson (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Scott McBride (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Brash replaces Sean Lynch.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir).

(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Thom.

Attempt blocked. Ross Smith (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott McBride.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers77003223021
2Dunfermline85121915416
3Stenhousemuir84221419-514
4Ayr72411211110
5Brechin82331114-39
6Arbroath83051520-59
7Stranraer82241014-48
8Airdrieonians82241218-68
9Forfar82151214-27
10East Fife8215515-107
View full Scottish League One table

