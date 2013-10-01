Peter Broadbent: Ex-Wolves and Aston Villa forward dies aged 80

Wolves legend Peter Broadbent has died at the age of 80 following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The inside forward scored 145 goals in 497 appearances for the Molineux side after joining from Brentford for a then club-record fee of £10,000 in 1951.

Sir Alex Ferguson said that, when he was growing up, Peter Broadbent was his favourite player. That is a testimony to his high esteem and ability Graham Turner on Peter Broadbent

Broadbent, who helped Wolves win the Football League title in 1954, 1958 and 1959 and the FA Cup in 1960, was part of England's 1958 World Cup squad.

After joining Shrewsbury in 1965, he moved on to Aston Villa and Stockport.

Broadbent won seven caps for England, scoring twice.

In a statement on the club website, Wolves said Broadbent was "regarded by many as the greatest ever to don the old gold and black".

He was also widely regarded as one of the greatest players to play for Shrewsbury Town, even in the short 18-month stay he enjoyed with the then Division Three club.

Peter Broadbent 1933-2013 1950-1951 Brentford 16 games, 2 goals

1951-1965 Wolves 452 games, 127 goals

1965-1966 Shrewsbury 69 games, 7 goals

1966-1969 Aston Villa 64 games, 2 goals

1969-1970 Stockport 31 games, 1 goal Statistics for league games only

Current Shrewsbury manager Graham Turner, a boyhood Wolves fan before spending seven years as manager at Molineux, told BBC Radio Shropshire: "He was a terrific player.

"He graced the football field with his style and his ability.

"Both of us were elected into the Wolves Hall of Fame on the same night. His wife was there to collect his award as he was unwell.

"They did a link with Sir Alex Ferguson on video and he said that, when he was growing up, Peter Broadbent was his favourite player.

"He loved the player. I think that is a testimony to the high esteem and the ability he had got."