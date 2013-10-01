Mesut Ozil: Arsene Wenger says Arsenal 'lucky' to have German

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 2-0 Napoli: Arsene Wenger 'enjoys' Mesut Ozil display

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claimed Mesut Ozil "delivered everything you want to see from a great player" in the Champions League win against Napoli.

Ozil scored his first goal since his £42m move from Real Madrid and created Olivier Giroud's second in the 2-0 victory that puts Arsenal top of Group F after two wins.

Wenger said: "He had an amazing first half. He had individual skill, team play, finishing and the final ball. You just sit there and enjoy it.

"I loved him when he was at Real Madrid. I thought he was great and we're just lucky to have got him."

Wenger added: "I believe he enjoys playing football. He enjoys playing with his partners. He has integrated quickly and he has come in at a period when we are doing well.

"Of course he has given a lift to everyone at the club and belief - and belief is a part of the success in football."

The Gunners started the season with a shock home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa but have won 10 matches in a row to move to the top of both the Premier League and their Champions League group.

Wenger said: "I'm delighted of course. It was a really enjoyable game. It was a fantastic first half, played at a great pace and with belief and authority.

"I felt that we played at a good pace, technically very direct and finished with great goals. The first half was outstanding. The second half we played more with maturity, less with drive going forward, a bit more cautious, but overall an outstanding game.

King of the assist Mesut Ozil has made 15 assists in the Champions League since August 2010, more than any other player in the competition in that time. Source: Opta

"The first half was amazing, absolutely fantastic. Everything was in there. All that you dream to see when you come to watch football.

"We were solid. Mathieu Flamini and Mikel Arteta contributed to that, and overall it was positive because I wanted Flamini to be very good on the counter-attack, especially with Aaron Ramsey, and that worked very well.

"You cannot start better, and the next two will be deciders. That's when we want the game to come back after the international break and have a great game against Dortmund."