Match ends, Bristol City 2, Crawley Town 0.
Bristol City 2-0 Crawley Town
-
- From the section Football
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored one goal and made another as Bristol City won their first home game since March.
Emmanuel-Thomas finally broke the deadlock in the 80th minute when he scored a left-footed shot.
Karleigh Osborne then won a tackle on the edge of his own penalty area and found Emmanuel-Thomas who set up Joe Bryan for his first City league goal.
City's victory takes them out of the relegation zone as Crawley suffered their fourth defeat in a row.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Bristol City head coach Sean O'Driscoll told BBC Radio Bristol:
"It was a difficult 90 minutes and Crawley showed what a good team they can be.
"But we dug in and that was the key to it. When we got fluid we banked up and made it difficult for them.
"It was one of those wins where if we'd been in the top half of the table, people would say it was a professional performance.
"Because of where we are it's a scrappy 2-0. But they did all the right things."
Crawley Town manager Richie Barker told BBC Surrey:
"I thought it had 0-0 written all over it, but yet again individual errors. I said last week all my players have a flaw, which is why they play for Crawley Town, and I think that was reiterated tonight.
"It is frustrating, but if I was sat there thinking I got the tactics wrong, I would look closer to myself. Unfortunately, you put your faith in other people when you throw them out there.
"All I can do is work as hard as I can do, and try and do the right things. I think we did the right things for 80 minutes, unfortunately the game lasts for 90 minutes.
"The players are letting themselves down. Whether they are letting me down is irrelevant. We are what we are, and we've got what we've got."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 13Parish
- 2MoloneySubstituted forFlintat 76'minutes
- 22Shorey
- 21PackBooked at 90mins
- 3Williams
- 35Osborne
- 34GillettSubstituted forElliottat 85'minutes
- 11Wagstaff
- 9Baldock
- 10Emmanuel-ThomasBooked at 89minsSubstituted forHarewoodat 90+2'minutes
- 15Bryan
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 5Flint
- 14Reid
- 17Cunningham
- 18Taylor
- 23Harewood
- 25Elliott
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 2Hurst
- 3SadlerSubstituted forRooneyat 85'minutes
- 21Jones
- 5McFadzean
- 12Walsh
- 16Adams
- 14Proctor
- 20SinclairSubstituted forAlexanderat 81'minutes
- 11Simpson
- 32BennettSubstituted forDruryat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Connolly
- 8Torres
- 9Alexander
- 10Drury
- 15Bulman
- 18Rooney
- 25Maddison
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 10,085
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Crawley Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Harewood replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Karleigh Osborne (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Alexander (Crawley Town).
Booking
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Nicky Shorey.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, Crawley Town 0. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Luke Rooney replaces Matthew Sadler.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marvin Elliott replaces Simon Gillett.
Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Alexander replaces Emile Sinclair.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Attempt saved. Emile Sinclair (Crawley Town) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Crawley Town 0. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Aden Flint replaces Brendan Moloney because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Andy Drury replaces Kyle Bennett.
Attempt missed. Simon Gillett (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Karleigh Osborne (Bristol City) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Brendan Moloney (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town).
Derrick Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emile Sinclair (Crawley Town).
Attempt blocked. James Hurst (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Simon Gillett (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town).
Foul by Karleigh Osborne (Bristol City).
Emile Sinclair (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Crawley Town 0.