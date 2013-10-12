AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Kayode Odejayi scored and was sent off as bottom-of-the-table Accrington Stanley were denied their first league victory of the season by AFC Wimbledon.
Odejayi headed home Lee Naylor's corner to put the visitors ahead, but was dismissed just before half-time for raising his hands to Callum Kennedy.
That stirred the Dons into action, with Jack Midson and Luke Moore denied by goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.
And the pressure finally told when Alan Bennett nodded the ball in late on.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley speaks to BBC London 94.9:
"I thought we were poor again today in many aspects, it started slow we tried to get the messages across but the players didn't always read that and we ended up conceding a sloppy set piece and it ultimately comes down to desire.
"We can take some positives, we kept going and created chances and we didn't stop, so that was good.
"Confidence has been low, but I said we would have a sticky patch and this is it, and we simply didn't function well with two up top.
"But it was a good header to equalise and we made some ludicrously strange decisions. It was one of them where we were fragile and the crowd were not happy and the players took a bit of a knock, but a year on from when I took over I feel we are in a better place."
Accrington manager James Beattie told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"I'm very proud because the lads were magnificent.
"I said before the game that if we scored first, we would go on to win the game. Certain circumstances have again dictated to us that we haven't done that.
"We played some great stuff and you could see the relief within the team when we got a goal up.
"The red card was one of those decisions. I'm not going to mention it because I don't think it warrants me mentioning it."
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Worner
- 2Fuller
- 3KennedySubstituted forArthurat 58'minutes
- 12Pell
- 6Bennett
- 24WestonBooked at 57mins
- 21Porter
- 8Moore
- 10MidsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSainte-Luceat 74'minutes
- 9Smith
- 11MooreBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 4Sweeney
- 7Francomb
- 15Fenlon
- 16Sainte-Luce
- 19Arthur
- 22Brown
- 31Fayers
Accrington
- 26BettinelliBooked at 90mins
- 16Hunt
- 27Naylor
- 4JoyceBooked at 64mins
- 25AtkinsonSubstituted forWinnardat 16'minutes
- 5Aldred
- 15MingoiaSubstituted forHatfieldat 90+1'minutes
- 2Murphy
- 24OdejayiBooked at 45mins
- 8Richardson
- 28CatonSubstituted forCarverat 49'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunbavin
- 6Winnard
- 9Webber
- 10Hatfield
- 11Naismith
- 12Miller
- 18Carver
- Referee:
- Garry Sutton
- Attendance:
- 4,585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
Booking
Marcus Bettinelli (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Will Hatfield replaces Piero Mingoia.
Attempt missed. George Porter (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Richardson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1. Alan Bennett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Fuller.
Foul by Michael Smith (AFC Wimbledon).
Lee Naylor (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michael Richardson.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Luke Moore (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Kevin Sainte-Luce replaces Jack Midson.
Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Michael Richardson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jack Midson (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley).
Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michael Richardson.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Chris Arthur replaces Callum Kennedy.
Booking
Rhys Weston (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Marcus Carver (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rhys Weston (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Marcus Bettinelli.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michael Richardson.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Marcus Carver replaces James Caton.
Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Booking
Jack Midson (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) is shown the red card for fighting.
Foul by Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley).
Rhys Weston (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
George Porter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Kayode Odejayi (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.