Match ends, Gateshead 3, Alfreton Town 0.
Gateshead 3-0 Alfreton Town
Gateshead recorded a fifth victory in six league games with a convincing display against Alfreton Town.
Despite enjoying more of the possession, the hosts could not find a breakthrough until Colin Larkin's shot found the top corner on 63 minutes.
Alfreton's John McGrath was then sent off for two bookings, and Gateshead capitalised with two late goals.
Jordan Hugill scored both, driving home on his right foot for the first before heading home with seven minutes to go.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Gateshead manager Gary Mills told BBC Newcastle:
"I didn't think we had a good enough tempo in the first half. It was going to take a little bit of magic to get us going but Colin Larkin gave us that.
"We've had an incredible week with three wins, seven goals, none against and nine points - so I couldn't ask for any more from the lads. I've given them Monday off - they've worked very hard and deserved that.
"They're taking in what I want and getting better and there were some good performances today."
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Bartlett
- 6ClarkBooked at 57mins
- 5Curtis
- 22Sirrell
- 16Baxter
- 18MarwoodSubstituted forBrownat 88'minutes
- 29Oster
- 17WalkerSubstituted forRamshawat 57'minutes
- 8Turnbull
- 7Larkin
- 9HatchSubstituted forHugillat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 28Lelan
- 21Ramshaw
- 27Hugill
- 14Brown
- 25Maddison
Alfreton
- 1Atkins
- 6Kempson
- 10Bradley
- 2Wood
- 3Franklin
- 7Law
- 17McGrathBooked at 70mins
- 8Shaw
- 12Meadows
- 18AkindeSubstituted forAkindeat 81'minutes
- 11Speight
Substitutes
- 22Akinde
- 19Andrews
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 778
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 3, Alfreton Town 0.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Attempt missed. James Brown (Gateshead) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Colin Larkin with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. James Brown replaces James Marwood.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 3, Alfreton Town 0. Jordan Hugill (Gateshead).
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Sam Akinde replaces John Akinde.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 2, Alfreton Town 0. Jordan Hugill (Gateshead).
Corner, Gateshead.
Offside, Gateshead. John Oster tries a through ball, but John Oster is caught offside.
Foul by John Oster (Gateshead).
Daniel Bradley (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Gateshead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to John McGrath (Alfreton Town) for a bad foul.
Foul by John McGrath (Alfreton Town).
Jordan Hugill (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Marwood (Gateshead).
John McGrath (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Hand ball by Daniel Bradley (Alfreton Town).
Attempt missed. Jake Speight (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by John Akinde (Alfreton Town).
James Curtis (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Alfreton Town 0. Colin Larkin (Gateshead).
Attempt saved. John McGrath (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Lewis Sirrell (Gateshead).
Danny Meadows (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Jordan Hugill replaces Liam Hatch.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Robert Ramshaw replaces Josh Walker.
Booking
Ben Clark (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Clark (Gateshead).
Jake Speight (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ben Clark (Gateshead) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Darran Kempson (Alfreton Town).
Liam Hatch (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by Liam Hatch (Gateshead).
Darran Kempson (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Gateshead.
Foul by Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town).
Phillip Turnbull (Gateshead) wins a free kick.