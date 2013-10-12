Gateshead 3-0 Alfreton Town

Gateshead recorded a fifth victory in six league games with a convincing display against Alfreton Town.

Despite enjoying more of the possession, the hosts could not find a breakthrough until Colin Larkin's shot found the top corner on 63 minutes.

Alfreton's John McGrath was then sent off for two bookings, and Gateshead capitalised with two late goals.

Jordan Hugill scored both, driving home on his right foot for the first before heading home with seven minutes to go.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Gateshead manager Gary Mills told BBC Newcastle:

"I didn't think we had a good enough tempo in the first half. It was going to take a little bit of magic to get us going but Colin Larkin gave us that.

"We've had an incredible week with three wins, seven goals, none against and nine points - so I couldn't ask for any more from the lads. I've given them Monday off - they've worked very hard and deserved that.

"They're taking in what I want and getting better and there were some good performances today."