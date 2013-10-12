Woking 0-0 FC Halifax Town

Halifax remain winless away from home after they came away with a goalless draw at Conference Premier strugglers Woking.

Both sides were denied a late winner by the woodwork, with Josh Payne's free-kick hitting the bar before sub Josh Wilson's set-piece clipped the post.

Simon Ainge also hit the crossbar for the visitors before the break.

Shaymen goalkeeper Matt Glennon made a stunning second-half save to keep Joe McNerney out from point-blank range.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Sussex & Surrey:

"Straight away another positive today with another clean sheet and that's very encouraging in our last three home games now.

"I am very happy because we are getting it right at one end and we're very unlucky.

"I just feel we lack that bit of quality at times when we look like we had opened them up in the final third. But you are always pleased as a manager that you don't get beat.

"I can't knock the players when you ask for commitment and the players give everything and were getting results now. But if you don't get a full loaf and you only get half of it, it gives you something to eat that's for sure."