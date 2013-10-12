Match ends, Woking 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Woking 0-0 FC Halifax Town
-
- From the section Conference
Halifax remain winless away from home after they came away with a goalless draw at Conference Premier strugglers Woking.
Both sides were denied a late winner by the woodwork, with Josh Payne's free-kick hitting the bar before sub Josh Wilson's set-piece clipped the post.
Simon Ainge also hit the crossbar for the visitors before the break.
Shaymen goalkeeper Matt Glennon made a stunning second-half save to keep Joe McNerney out from point-blank range.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Woking manager Garry Hill told BBC Sussex & Surrey:
"Straight away another positive today with another clean sheet and that's very encouraging in our last three home games now.
"I am very happy because we are getting it right at one end and we're very unlucky.
"I just feel we lack that bit of quality at times when we look like we had opened them up in the final third. But you are always pleased as a manager that you don't get beat.
"I can't knock the players when you ask for commitment and the players give everything and were getting results now. But if you don't get a full loaf and you only get half of it, it gives you something to eat that's for sure."
Line-ups
Woking
- 18Beasant
- 5McNerneyBooked at 87mins
- 2Newton
- 3Nutter
- 8Parkinson
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forSoleat 77'minutes
- 11Betsy
- 4Ricketts
- 22GoddardSubstituted forMcNameeat 77'minutes
- 20PayneBooked at 70mins
- 21Rendell
Substitutes
- 1Howe
- 14McNamee
- 10Sole
- 16Frith
- 15Cestor
Halifax
- 1Glennon
- 3McManusBooked at 57mins
- 15Roberts
- 22Ainge
- 5Pearson
- 20Maynard
- 2Toulson
- 10GardnerSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
- 18MarshallSubstituted forHolsgroveat 65'minutes
- 7SmithSubstituted forMcReadyat 81'minutes
- 11Gregory
Substitutes
- 6Lowe
- 17McReady
- 19Holsgrove
- 14Wilson
- 12Senior
- Referee:
- Richard Martin
- Attendance:
- 1,552
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Foul by Kevin Holsgrove (FC Halifax Town).
Adam Newton (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Giuseppe Sole (Woking).
Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Woking.
Attempt blocked. Giuseppe Sole (Woking) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Josh Wilson (FC Halifax Town) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Kevin Betsy (Woking).
Attempt blocked. Josh Wilson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Booking
Joseph McNerney (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joseph McNerney (Woking).
Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Josh Payne (Woking) hits the bar with a right footed shot from long range on the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town).
Giuseppe Sole (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Mark Ricketts (Woking) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Matthew Glennon.
Attempt saved. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Kevin Betsy (Woking) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Josh Wilson replaces Dan Gardner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. John McReady replaces Adam Smith.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Foul by Giuseppe Sole (Woking).
Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Anthony McNamee replaces John Goddard.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Giuseppe Sole replaces Gavin Williams.
Foul by Jack Parkinson (Woking).
Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Josh Payne (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Jack Parkinson (Woking) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Jack Parkinson (Woking) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Booking
Josh Payne (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.