Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 0.
Alloa Athletic 0-0 Falkirk
Alloa and Falkirk extended their unbeaten runs with a goalless draw at Recreation Park.
Phil Roberts fired straight at Scott Bain from 12 yards in the third minute before cutting in from the flank four minutes later only to be denied once more by the hosts' goalkeeper.
At the other end, Declan McManus's looping header from Graeme Holmes's cross was brilliantly stopped by Graham Bowman.
Rory Loy had the best chance of the half after being released clean through on goal but Bain blocked well before recovering to tip over Blair Alston's follow-up.
Alloa were denied a late winner that would have secured a third consecutive victory as Ed Ferns' low corner was flicked goalwards by Kevin Cawley, but Kieran Duffie was well placed to clear off the line.
Falkirk remain above their opponents in the table following a fourth match without defeat.
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Bain
- 2Doyle
- 3Meggat
- 6Simmons
- 4Gordon
- 5Marr
- 7Cawley
- 8McCord
- 9KirkSubstituted forFernsat 77'minutes
- 10HolmesBooked at 55mins
- 11McManusSubstituted forFlanniganat 59'minutesBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Flannigan
- 15Robertson
- 16Ferns
- 17Tiffoney
- 21McDowall
Falkirk
- 12Bowman
- 2Duffie
- 3Kingsley
- 7FultonSubstituted forFauldsat 86'minutes
- 34McCrackenSubstituted forDickat 45+2'minutes
- 5Flynn
- 8Alston
- 10SibbaldSubstituted forBinghamat 75'minutes
- 9Roberts
- 33LoyBooked at 85mins
- 11McGrandlesBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 13Bingham
- 15Dick
- 16Grant
- 17Faulds
- 19Leahy
- 22Turnbull
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 1,625
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 0.
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Roberts (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Edward Ferns (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic).
Conor McGrandles (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kieran Duffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Edward Ferns (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kristopher Faulds replaces Jay Fulton.
Booking
Rory Loy (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jason Marr (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Flynn.
Foul by Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic).
Philip Roberts (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Edward Ferns replaces Andy Kirk.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Rakish Bingham replaces Craig Sibbald.
Foul by Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic).
Stephen Kingsley (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Blair Alston.
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philip Roberts (Falkirk).
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Conor McGrandles (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Declan McManus.
Foul by Declan McManus (Alloa Athletic).
Conor McGrandles (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic).
Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Flynn (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Flynn.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.