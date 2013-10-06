Arsenal's Jack Wilshire admits that his goal in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, had "come at a nice time" after a difficult week.

The midfielder was pictured with a cigarette outside a London nightclub and was criticised by Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, who said he "disagrees completely" with his actions, and feared the player may "damage his reputation".

Wilshere's second-half strike secured a point for Arsenal, who return to the top of the Premier League on goals scored.