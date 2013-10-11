World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Germany3R. of Ireland0

Germany 3-0 Republic of Ireland

Anthony Stokes is tackled by Germany's Per Mertesacker

The Republic of Ireland's faint hopes of making the World Cup qualifying play-offs ended with defeat by Germany, who sealed their place in the finals.

Sami Khedira's deflected shot put the dominant hosts ahead, although Ciaran Clark headed against the German bar.

Andre Schurrle slotted in to make it 2-0 and Jerome Boateng hit the bar before Mesut Ozil chipped in a late third.

Republic keeper David Forde made a series of superb saves in interim boss Noel King's first game in charge.

Seven changes to the Republic team included the absence of Robbie Keane, who was on the bench after struggling with an ankle injury.

As expected, Germany pressed with the visitors defending in depth and Khedira made the breakthrough after 12 minutes.

A poor Anthony Stokes pass gifted Germany possession and Khedira collected Plilipp Lahm's pass before his shot took a crucial deflection off Clark's foot and past Forde.

Forde made two outstanding saves in three minutes, first palming out Schurrle's close-range header from a dinked Lahm cross.

Thomas Muller was then denied when Forde tipped over his fierce strike from 25 yards.

The Republic almost grabbed an unlikely equaliser in injury-time, with Clark heading against the bar from Glenn Whelan's cross and Stokes failing to connect with the rebound.

Stokes was inches away from scoring just seconds into the second half with his low strike from 20 yards flying across a diving Manuel Neuer and wide.

Neuer tipped over another effort from the Celtic forward and James McCarthy fired over as the Republic enjoyed their best spell of the game.

The German keeper almost gifted the Irish an equaliser, his mishit clearance leaving him stranded 30 yards out but Stokes was unable to find an open goal from wide on the left.

Germany regained control and doubled their lead on 58 minutes with Toni Kross picking out Schurrle, who beat the offside trap before netting with a neat turn and shot.

Forde was at full-stretch to keep out Bastian Schweinsteiger's shot before Neuer saved low to deny Stokes.

Khedira's curling shot was pushed wide by the heroic Forde while Boetang rattled the bar from long-range with eight minutes left.

The Republic created two late chances with Stokes firing straight at an advancing Neuer before the keeper punched over from a Clark header.

The Germans had the final say, breaking forward from an injury-time corner with Ozil lifting the ball over a grounded Forde and into the net to complete a comfortable victory.

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 16Lahm
  • 3Jansen
  • 7Schweinsteiger
  • 17Mertesacker
  • 20Boateng
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forSamat 88'minutes
  • 6KhediraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forKruseat 82'minutes
  • 8Özil
  • 18Kroos
  • 9SchürrleSubstituted forGötzeat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Höwedes
  • 5Hummels
  • 10Draxler
  • 11Sam
  • 12Adler
  • 14Kruse
  • 15Westermann
  • 19Götze
  • 22Zieler

R. of Ireland

  • 1Forde
  • 2Coleman
  • 12Kelly
  • 3Wilson
  • 4Clark
  • 17Delaney
  • 6Whelan
  • 14Gibson
  • 13StokesBooked at 62mins
  • 8McCarthy
  • 21Doyle

Substitutes

  • 5St Ledger
  • 7McGeady
  • 9Long
  • 10Keane
  • 11McClean
  • 15Green
  • 16Elliot
  • 18Pilkington
  • 19Reid
  • 20Hoolahan
  • 22O'Brien
  • 23Henderson
Referee:
Serge Gumienny
Attendance:
46,237

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamR. of Ireland
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home28
Away12
Shots on Target
Home11
Away5
Corners
Home16
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 3, Republic of Ireland 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 3, Republic of Ireland 0.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 3, Republic of Ireland 0. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Damien Delaney (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

Attempt saved. Ciaran Clark (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross.

Foul by Jerome Boateng (Germany).

James McCarthy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seamus Coleman with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Sidney Sam replaces Thomas Müller.

Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Mario Götze replaces Andre Schürrle.

Offside, Germany. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Andre Schürrle is caught offside.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.

Attempt blocked. Max Kruse (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Jerome Boateng (Germany) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Max Kruse replaces Sami Khedira.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Sami Khedira (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil.

Attempt blocked. Andre Schürrle (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

Attempt missed. Darron Gibson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jerome Boateng.

Foul by Marcell Jansen (Germany).

Glenn Whelan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sami Khedira.

Jerome Boateng (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Doyle (Republic of Ireland).

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darron Gibson.

Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andre Schürrle with a cross.

Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Marc Wilson.

Booking

Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Stokes (Republic of Ireland).

Attempt missed. Per Mertesacker (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by David Forde.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th October 2013

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98101731425
2Croatia9522127517
3Serbia93241310311
4Wales9306819-119
5Scotland9225612-68
6North Macedonia9216611-57

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy96301771021
2Bulgaria9342148613
3Denmark93421112-113
4Czech Rep9333129312
5Armenia94051011-112
6Malta9108522-173

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98103172425
2Sweden9621169720
3Austria94231710714
4R. of Ireland93241316-311
5Kazakhstan9126518-135
6Faroe Islands9018426-221

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands98103252725
2Turkey9513167916
3Romania95131712516
4Hungary94231920-114
5Estonia9216618-127
6Andorra9009028-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland96301661021
2Iceland95131614216
3Slovenia95041410415
4Norway9324912-311
5Albania9315911-210
6Cyprus9117415-114

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97021941521
2Portugal9531179818
3Israel93421813513
4Azerbaijan9153610-48
5Northern Ireland9135816-86
6Luxembourg9135723-166

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze97112962322
2Greece9711104622
3Slovakia933398112
4Lithuania9324910-111
5Latvia9216818-107
6Liechtenstein9027423-192

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England95402942519
2Ukraine95312041618
3Montenegro94321612415
4Poland93421810813
5Moldova9225715-88
6San Marino9009146-450

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7520123917
2France7421126614
3Finland723256-19
4Georgia712438-55
5Belarus8116716-94
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story