Crawley Town 1-0 Bradford City

Emile Sinclair scored the only goal as Crawley extended their unbeaten league run to seven games by beating Bradford.

Bantams midfielder Mark Thompson should have put the visitors ahead in the first half, but wastefully shot over.

And Sinclair put Crawley into the lead after the break when he raced on to Andy Drury's pass and slid a neat finish under keeper Jon McLaughlin.

Drury then struck the top of the bar with a cross before Paul Jones saved brilliantly from Bradford's Kyel Reid.

Crawley Town manager Richie Barker told BBC Sussex:

"As an all-round performance, that was one of our best this season. [Goalkeeper] Paul Jones didn't have a lot to do, but what he did do was excellent.

"To be fair to Bradford, they probably caught us a bit cold. It was a surprise considering we knew what was coming at us, but for some reason we didn't look quite at it.

"We rode the storm a bit and I have to say our defending in the last 15 minutes was absolutely fantastic. It's a fantastic win and I can't speak highly enough of the players."