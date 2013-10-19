League One
Crawley1Bradford0

Crawley Town 1-0 Bradford City

Emile Sinclair scored the only goal as Crawley extended their unbeaten league run to seven games by beating Bradford.

Bantams midfielder Mark Thompson should have put the visitors ahead in the first half, but wastefully shot over.

And Sinclair put Crawley into the lead after the break when he raced on to Andy Drury's pass and slid a neat finish under keeper Jon McLaughlin.

Drury then struck the top of the bar with a cross before Paul Jones saved brilliantly from Bradford's Kyel Reid.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Crawley Town manager Richie Barker told BBC Sussex:

"As an all-round performance, that was one of our best this season. [Goalkeeper] Paul Jones didn't have a lot to do, but what he did do was excellent.

"To be fair to Bradford, they probably caught us a bit cold. It was a surprise considering we knew what was coming at us, but for some reason we didn't look quite at it.

"We rode the storm a bit and I have to say our defending in the last 15 minutes was absolutely fantastic. It's a fantastic win and I can't speak highly enough of the players."

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 11Simpson
  • 3Sadler
  • 21Jones
  • 5McFadzean
  • 12Walsh
  • 10Drury
  • 15BulmanBooked at 63mins
  • 20SinclairSubstituted forAlexanderat 79'minutes
  • 14ProctorSubstituted forConnollyat 88'minutes
  • 16AdamsSubstituted forEssamat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Connolly
  • 6Essam
  • 8Torres
  • 9Alexander
  • 18Rooney
  • 25Maddison

Bradford

  • 1McLaughlan
  • 2Darby
  • 3Meredith
  • 24Doyle
  • 23McArdle
  • 22BatesSubstituted forConnellat 76'minutes
  • 11ThompsonSubstituted forDe Vitaat 72'minutes
  • 18Jones
  • 9Hanson
  • 14YeatesSubstituted forFolanat 64'minutes
  • 7Reid

Substitutes

  • 6Oliver
  • 8Kennedy
  • 12Ripley
  • 16McHugh
  • 17Connell
  • 19Folan
  • 20De Vita
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
3,836

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Connor Essam replaces Nicky Adams.

Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Alexander (Crawley Town).

Foul by Caleb Folan (Bradford City).

Gary Alexander (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Rory McArdle (Bradford City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Josh Simpson.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Mark Connolly replaces Jamie Proctor.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.

Attempt missed. Alan Connell (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Gary Alexander (Crawley Town).

Nathan Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Caleb Folan (Bradford City).

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Bradford City).

Andy Drury (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Bradford City).

Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).

Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Alexander replaces Emile Sinclair.

Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Alan Connell replaces Matthew Bates.

Attempt saved. Emile Sinclair (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Raffaele De Vita replaces Garry Thompson.

Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by James Hanson (Bradford City).

(Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Michael Jones (Crawley Town).

Garry Thompson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andy Drury (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Caleb Folan replaces Mark Yeates.

Booking

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

