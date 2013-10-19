Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Coventry City

Substitute Aaron Phillips' late goal rescued a point for Coventry at Wolves.

The teenager, who had been on the pitch just three minutes, hit a low angled finish into the corner to claim his first goal in a Sky Blues shirt.

After a drab first 45 minutes, the home side took the lead midway through the second half as Leigh Griffiths fired under Coventry keeper Joe Murphy after a knock down from Danny Batth.

Aaron Phillips is the son of David Phillips, who played 100 league games for the Sky Blues (1986-1989) and was part of their FA Cup winning team in 1987

But Coventry finished stronger, to be rewarded with the 86th minute leveller.

Wolves remain in third place in League One, five points behind Peterborough and six adrift of leaders Leyton Orient, while Coventry are in 17th.

It was the first time that Wolves and Coventry had met at the third tier of English football.

Sky Blues manager Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire:

"We gave a very mature performance. It was an incredible attitude from the group and I'm truly proud of that.

"It was an intense, proper game of football. The atmosphere in the stadium was brilliant throughout. And it would have been a travesty if we hadn't taken anything from it.

"I was hopeful that we could have got the winner at the end because we were certainly the team on the front foot.

"It was a wonderful team effort and something that our supporters were really proud of because all of our players gave their all for the shirt."