Match ends, Arsenal 4, Norwich City 1.
Arsenal 4-1 Norwich City
Mesut Ozil scored twice as a late burst sealed Arsenal's victory over Norwich and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.
The Gunners looked lethargic after the international break before Jack Wilshere's superb volleyed opener and Ozil's headed goal.
Jonny Howson found the bottom corner with 20 minutes left to fray nerves.
But Aaron Ramsey scored a lovely ninth goal of the season to make it 3-1 before Ozil grabbed an easy second.
Although Norwich threatened on several occasions, the visitors were caught out by three moments of class as Arsenal warmed up for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday with a clinical win.
Wilshere's first-half strike was the pick of the goals, but Ozil's first and Ramsey's waltzing run to continue his fine form, lit up the Emirates as the Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 12 games.
Defeat meant Chris Hughton's Norwich side have lost four of their last five league games and remain in the bottom three.
This time last season, the Canaries beat the Gunners 1-0 at Carrow Road, but there is a new confidence to Arsenal this season.
Ozil scored his second and third Arsenal goals since joining the club on transfer deadline day for a club record £42.4m from Real Madrid. And such is the depth of the squad that Ramsey was replaced in the starting XI by the returning Santi Cazorla.
The Spaniard was never far from the heart of the Gunners' best moments. He had an early shot saved and was involved in a spell-binding opening goal.
Wilshere was the architect, collecting the ball deep in his own half before feeding Cazorla on the left and receiving it back near the edge of the area.
There followed a delightful exchange where Wilshere and Olivier Giroud combined with three superb flicks before Wilshere volleyed in from close range after 18 minutes.
Norwich, who have not won in north London since the opening day of the 1992 Premier League season, looked likely to extend this run. But the flow of the game changed with Mathieu Flamini's departure. Earlier the French midfielder clashed heads with Alexander Tettey and the hosts missed his discipline in front of the back four.
Norwich continued to press in the second half with Russell Martin shooting wide when well-placed following a free-kick and Robert Snodgrass had a shot saved.
However, Ozil then put his stamp on the game with another display of undoubted class.
Again it came from a break near the Arsenal penalty area. Cazorla fed Giroud on the left and Ozil carefully guided the resulting cross past the helpless John Ruddy after 58 minutes.
That signalled a collective sigh of relief around the Emirates but 12 minutes later Howson fired into the bottom corner after Per Mertesacker failed to adequately clear Martin Olsson's low cross.
The game was in the balance but as Norwich threw more men forward, two goals in five minutes sealed the victory.
Ramsey danced around the Norwich defence to fire in and then Ozil grabbed a close-range second after being set up by the unselfish Welshman.
Norwich manager Chris Hughton: "We were well in the game and at half-time we felt that if we had good periods like we did in first half, we could get something from the game. But they have wonderful players who, when they have half-chances, can turn them into goals."
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 3Sagna
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 28Gibbs
- 8Arteta
- 20FlaminiSubstituted forRamseyat 37'minutes
- 10Wilshere
- 11Özil
- 19CazorlaSubstituted forRosickyat 59'minutes
- 12GiroudSubstituted forBendtnerat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vermaelen
- 7Rosicky
- 16Ramsey
- 17Monreal
- 21Fabianski
- 23Bendtner
- 25Jenkinson
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Martin
- 6Turner
- 5Bassong
- 23Olsson
- 27TetteySubstituted forHoolahanat 79'minutes
- 7Snodgrass
- 8Howson
- 10Fer
- 12PilkingtonSubstituted forRedmondat 70'minutes
- 11Hooper
Substitutes
- 3Whittaker
- 4Johnson
- 13Bunn
- 14Hoolahan
- 19Becchio
- 22Redmond
- 24Bennett
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 60,009
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Norwich City 1.
Attempt missed. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Nicklas Bendtner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 4, Norwich City 1. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Mikel Arteta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sébastien Bassong.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, Norwich City 1. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
Attempt saved. Nicklas Bendtner (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Foul by Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal).
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomas Rosicky.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Alexander Tettey.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Nicklas Bendtner replaces Olivier Giroud.
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Bacary Sagna (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Norwich City).
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Nathan Redmond replaces Anthony Pilkington.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Norwich City 1. Jonathan Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Howson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Tomas Rosicky replaces Santiago Cazorla.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Norwich City 0. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Martin Olsson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, Norwich City. Jonathan Howson tries a through ball, but Russell Martin is caught offside.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Martin Olsson (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Howson (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.