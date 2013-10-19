Match ends, Everton 2, Hull City 1.
Everton 2-1 Hull City
Steven Pienaar scored 10 seconds after coming off the bench at the end of his injury lay-off to score Everton's winner against Hull.
Kevin Mirallas drove in from just outside the area to put the home side ahead in the eighth minute.
Hull responded when substitute Yannick Sagbo turned in from Sone Aluko's cross after half an hour.
But Pienaar, out since August with a hamstring injury, swept in from a Mirallas cross with his first touch.
Looking shaky at corners, particularly in the first half, Everton were a long way from their fluent best.
But they showed quality when it mattered to take the points and the return of Pienaar, 31, who has formed a fruitful partnership on the left flank with Leighton Baines is positive for manager Roberto Martinez.
Just as in the defeats at Chelsea and Manchester City, the Tigers never looked overawed and even as they slipped to a third loss of the season, this was a display that will add to their belief that they can stay in the Premier League.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku had already had a low effort held by Allan McGregor before the hosts went ahead after seven minutes.
Hull failed to clear a Baines corner and Leon Osman squared to Mirallas, whose low effort flew past Gareth Barry, standing in an offside position, and the motionless McGregor into the bottom corner.
Tigers manager Bruce, who was also angered by a couple of challenges by Barry, felt the goal should not have stood whether the Everton midfielder touched it or not.
Everton never looked comfortable at set-pieces and the unmarked Abdoulaye Faye missed two good openings from Tom Huddlestone and Robbie Brady corners.
Hull moved level when Aluko beat Baines and clipped over a low cross for Ivorian Sagbo, a summer signing from Evian, to thump in at the near post for his first Premier League goal.
Just before the interval, Aluko had a drive deflected over by Sylvain Distin and then had a header blocked on the line by Baines after Faye once again got his head to a Huddlestone corner.
Martinez's side controlled possession from the start of the second period but Hull almost took the lead when Jake Livermore's drive glanced wide off Sagbo.
But Pienaar's introduction swung the game back in Everton's favour, with the South African turning in a first-time shot from Mirallas's cross to finish a slick passing move that started with goalkeeper Tim Howard.
Faye and Davies had further chances from corners before Arouna Kone missed a fine chance to add a third for Everton when he hit the post from six yards from Seamus Coleman's cross.
Everton manager Roberto Martinez:
"I've watched it six or seven times and it's impossible to tell [whether Barry got a touch]. Even if he touched it minimally the referee couldn't see it. If the referee's not sure he has to let it go.
"When I saw [Barry's tackle on Aluko] live I felt he won the ball. The pitch was open to those sorts of challenges. The referee handled it in a common sense manner and was consistent.
"It wasn't our normal stylish way but we got the three points."
Hull manager Steve Bruce:
"The big decisions went against us. Gareth Barry ran away celebrating the goal and that indicates he touched it. Even if he hadn't he was interfering.
"Gareth Barry is a fantastic pro but his tackle on Aluko was a red card. Those tackles that are over the top of the ball can badly injure people. The big decisions went against us and you expect the officials to get them right. The Aluko challenge was a disgrace.
"The positives have been there all season. We are a good group that are desperate to do well and we'll make a fist of it I'm sure of that."
Line-ups
Everton
- 24Howard
- 23Coleman
- 3BainesBooked at 90mins
- 18BarryBooked at 29mins
- 6Jagielka
- 15Distin
- 11Mirallas
- 16McCarthy
- 17LukakuSubstituted forKonéat 68'minutes
- 20BarkleySubstituted forNaismithat 80'minutes
- 21OsmanBooked at 55minsSubstituted forPienaarat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 7Jelavic
- 9Koné
- 10Deulofeu
- 14Naismith
- 22Pienaar
- 26Stones
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2RoseniorSubstituted forBoydat 66'minutes
- 3Figueroa
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 90mins
- 6Davies
- 23Faye
- 27El Mohamady
- 14Livermore
- 9GrahamSubstituted forSagboat 16'minutes
- 24AlukoSubstituted forQuinnat 74'minutes
- 11Brady
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 7Meyler
- 15McShane
- 17Boyd
- 20Sagbo
- 22Harper
- 29Quinn
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 38,828
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 2, Hull City 1.
Booking
Leighton Baines (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Leighton Baines (Everton) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Offside, Everton. Leighton Baines tries a through ball, but Steven Pienaar is caught offside.
Booking
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arouna Koné (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Gareth Barry (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Hull City).
Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Hull City).
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Boyd (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Ahmed Elmohamady tries a through ball, but Stephen Quinn is caught offside.
Gareth Barry (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Sylvain Distin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Steven Pienaar (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Steven Naismith replaces Ross Barkley.
Attempt saved. Arouna Koné (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas.
Arouna Koné (Everton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Seamus Coleman with a cross following a fast break.
Foul by Steven Pienaar (Everton).
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Quinn replaces Sone Aluko.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Phil Jagielka (Everton) because of an injury.
Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Sagbo (Hull City).
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Arouna Koné replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. George Boyd replaces Liam Rosenior.
Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Gareth Barry.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kevin Mirallas.