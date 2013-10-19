Match ends, Newcastle United 2, Liverpool 2.
Newcastle United 2-2 Liverpool
Liverpool twice came back from a goal down as they had to settle for a point against 10-man Newcastle.
Yohan Cabaye's 30-yard strike put the hosts ahead, but Steven Gerrard levelled with a penalty at the end of the first half after Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was sent off for a foul on Luis Suarez.
Paul Dummett's far-post shot restored the Magpies's lead only for Daniel Sturridge to nod the Reds level again.
A Suarez shot skimmed the crossbar as Newcastle held on for a draw.
Liverpool dropped down to third in the Premier League after being overtaken by Chelsea, who beat Cardiff, and Brendan Rodgers's side may be disappointed not to have made more of having an extra man for so much of the game.
The Magpies were thrashed 6-0 in the same fixture last season, but showed defensive determination and organisation this time around to nullify Liverpool early on.
And the home side built on their promising start when the Reds defence stood off Cabaye, allowing the France international to send a dipping shot past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
The visitors's best chances were coming from set-pieces and Newcastle left-back Davide Santon, guarding the far post, had to clear a Suarez header before Martin Skrtel and Aly Cissokho nodded over when well-placed.
But, after Magpies midfielder Moussa Sissoko stung Mignolet's hands with a powerful 22-yard strike, Yanga-Mbiwa's tug on Suarez gave Liverpool the chance to equalise.
The centre-back was the last man when he fouled the Uruguayan and was shown a red card before Gerrard confidently dispatched the spot-kick for his 100th league goal.
The Reds looked to take advantage of their numerical advantage and right-back Glen Johnson forced Newcastle keeper Tim Krul into a scrambling save.
However, defender Dummett - who had come on after Yanga-Mbiwa's dismissal - shocked the visitors by steering in Cabaye's free-kick to restore the Magpies's lead.
This was the signal for Liverpool to pile the pressure on the home side and a Suarez shot was parried by Krul before being cleared.
The Reds finally breached Newcastle's stubborn defence when Suarez got to the by-line and crossed for Sturridge to head in from close range.
The visitors continued to dominate and Suarez clipped the bar with a shot before seeing his injury-time free-kick saved - but they failed to force a winner as Newcastle, who next face rivals Sunderland, greeted the final whistle with relief.
Newcastle boss Alan Pardew:
"I thought it was great advertisement for the Premier League. In the opening period of the game, when we had 11 players, we were matching them.
"Then we had the guy sent off and I have no qualms about that, he had to go. So we had to show our other side - the resilience. We showed it before against Cardiff and we showed it against Liverpool.
"It was a great game on the pitch there as real quality."
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:
"It was a very good game and one we are obviously disappointed not have got three points from.
"It has been difficult; we had 13 players away playing two games in the international break. To show the character we did, as well produce some of the play we did, was outstanding.
"We are disappointed not to get all three, but to come back twice I think the point was the least we deserved. We are on the right path and this point could be important at the end of the season."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 26DebuchyBooked at 86mins
- 3Santon
- 24Tioté
- 6Williamson
- 13Yanga-MbiwaBooked at 40mins
- 11GouffranBooked at 68mins
- 4CabayeSubstituted forAnitaat 78'minutes
- 10Ben ArfaSubstituted forAmeobiat 78'minutes
- 7SissokoSubstituted forDummettat 45'minutes
- 14Remy
Substitutes
- 8Anita
- 9Cissé
- 21Elliot
- 23Ameobi
- 25Obertan
- 28Ameobi
- 36Dummett
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2JohnsonSubstituted forSterlingat 83'minutes
- 20Cissokho
- 17SakhoSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 63'minutes
- 37Skrtel
- 4K TouréBooked at 71mins
- 14Henderson
- 8GerrardBooked at 45mins
- 12Moses
- 15SturridgeBooked at 84mins
- 7Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 5Agger
- 6Romero Alconchel
- 24Allen
- 31Sterling
- 34Kelly
- 38Flanagan
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 51,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Liverpool 2.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Luis Suárez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Liverpool. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
Booking
Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Victor Moses (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross.
Booking
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool).
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Raheem Sterling replaces Glen Johnson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Vurnon Anita replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi replaces Hatem Ben Arfa.
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Moses.
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Foul by Victor Moses (Liverpool).
Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luis Suárez (Liverpool) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Aly Cissokho.
Offside, Liverpool. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Daniel Sturridge is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Liverpool 2. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a cross.
Booking
Kolo Touré (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kolo Touré (Liverpool).
Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Johnson.
Attempt missed. Cheik Tioté (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Attempt missed. Victor Moses (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a corner.