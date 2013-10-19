Cowdenbeath 5-1 Greenock Morton

From the section

A Kane Hemmings hat-trick helped Cowdenbeath to a convincing win over bottom side Morton at Central Park.

The home side went ahead inside two minutes through Jordan Morton's left-foot strike, with Hemmings claiming his first shortly after.

Hemmings added a second before Dougie Imrie pulled one back for 'Ton on the stroke of half-time.

Greg Stewart netted Cowden's fourth from close range before Hemmings struck again to complete the scoring.