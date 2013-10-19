Match ends, Cowdenbeath 5, Morton 1.
Cowdenbeath 5-1 Greenock Morton
A Kane Hemmings hat-trick helped Cowdenbeath to a convincing win over bottom side Morton at Central Park.
The home side went ahead inside two minutes through Jordan Morton's left-foot strike, with Hemmings claiming his first shortly after.
Hemmings added a second before Dougie Imrie pulled one back for 'Ton on the stroke of half-time.
Greg Stewart netted Cowden's fourth from close range before Hemmings struck again to complete the scoring.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Flynn
- 2CowanSubstituted forBrettat 78'minutes
- 3Adamson
- 22RobertsonBooked at 55mins
- 5Armstrong
- 4O'Brien
- 8StevensonSubstituted forMcKenzieat 83'minutes
- 6Wedderburn
- 9StewartSubstituted forRussellat 82'minutes
- 21Hemmings
- 11Morton
Substitutes
- 7McKenzie
- 10Russell
- 14Brett
- 17Adam
- 18Milne
- 20Miller
Morton
- 23Caraux
- 12Reid
- 4Peciar
- 21Bachirou
- 2TaggartSubstituted forMcKeeat 46'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 5Page
- 8ImrieBooked at 14mins
- 16Stirling
- 18Habai
- 20Gómez NovoSubstituted forCampbellat 75'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 3Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 6McLaughlin
- 7McKee
- 9Wallace
- 10Campbell
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 543
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 5, Morton 1.
Attempt missed. Marc McKenzie (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Page (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by John Armstrong.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath).
Fouad Bachirou (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc McKenzie (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Marc McKenzie replaces Jamie Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Andrew Russell replaces Greg Stewart.
Booking
Joe McKee (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Stevenson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe McKee (Morton).
Foul by Jordan Morton (Cowdenbeath).
Fouad Bachirou (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Archie Campbell (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 5, Morton 1. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kenny Adamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Dean Brett replaces David Cowan.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Nicolas Caraux.
Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Archie Campbell replaces Nacho Novo.
Attempt saved. Craig Reid (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 4, Morton 1. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kane Hemmings.
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Morton).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Thomas Flynn.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Cowdenbeath).
Craig Reid (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tomas Peciar.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).
Fouad Bachirou (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Nicolas Caraux.
Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.