Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard Utd 0-2 Cliftonville

A Joe Gormley goal and a penalty from George McMullan saw Cliftonville get back to winning ways by beating Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park.

Home goalkeeper Alvin Rouse was sent-off after receiving treatment for bringing down Gormley as he closed in on goal in the 10th minute.

Boyce teed up Gormley from the resulting free-kick, the striker firing home with a low right-foot shot on 16.

McMullan scored from the spot in added time at the end of the first half.

The Mallards were up against it from early on thanks to the dismissal of Rouse and for the prolific Gormley, it was his 10th league goal of the season.

Gormley missed a good chance to add a second when he steered his shot wide, while Boyce also squandered a good opportunity and was also too casual with a header in front of goal.

Andy Crawford had a half-chance for the hosts, whose chances of a draw ended when McMullan struck home his penalty after Mark Stafford handled inside the area.