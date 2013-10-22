League Two
Burton2Torquay0

Burton Albion 2-0 Torquay United

Goals from Jimmy Phillips and Adam McGurk helped Burton to a comfortable victory against Torquay United.

Brewers skipper Ian Sharps had a header cleared off the line while McGurk saw his swerving free-kick hit the post.

Gary Rowett's side finally got the goal they deserved when Billy Kee's shot came back off the woodwork and Phillips followed up to rifle home.

Kee then threaded a pass through for McGurk who fired a shot into the far corner - his sixth goal this term.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Burton assistant manager Kevin Summerfield told BBC Radio Derby:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Burton assistant Summerfield

"It's been due at home. We've been a little bit unlucky. We've shot ourselves in the foot on several occasions this season, but this was a good game and it was pleasing after Saturday's win.

"Our back four looked really solid. In days gone by, we would've been camped in our box, panicking like anything, basically sitting there and hoping we could get a 1-0. We're not doing that anymore. We're pretty confident in the back four and it allows us to play out again.

"Clean sheets are absolutely vital. We've struggled to keep them this season, but in the last four or five games, we've looked a hell of a lot better. We haven't looked like conceding goals and nobody has looked like threatening us and that gives you a great platform to play off."

Torquay United boss Alan Knill told BBC Radio Devon:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Knill rues defensive absentees

"I thought we did OK but we gave away two poor goals.

"Up to that I thought we did a decent job. We knew it was going to be difficult and we have to get through this period.

"We know we're missing our centre-halves but we competed with one of the best teams in the league."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Edwards
  • 14McCrory
  • 8Weir
  • 25Cansdell-SherriffBooked at 36mins
  • 6Sharps
  • 17Phillips
  • 23Palmer
  • 29Kee
  • 20McGurk
  • 3HusseyBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Diamond
  • 7Bell
  • 11MacDonald
  • 16Lyness
  • 18Knowles
  • 22Dyer
  • 28Symes

Torquay

  • 13Rice
  • 2TongeBooked at 90mins
  • 3Nicholson
  • 17McCourt
  • 29O'Connor
  • 21Cruise
  • 23Azeez
  • 7Mansell
  • 9HawleySubstituted forBenyonat 84'minutes
  • 10BodinSubstituted forMcCallumat 41'minutes
  • 20CraigSubstituted forChapellat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cameron
  • 12Chapell
  • 19McCallum
  • 26Benyon
  • 30MacKenzie
  • 33Thompson
  • 36Mozika
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
2,005

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamTorquay
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Torquay United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Torquay United 0.

Booking

Dale Tonge (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Thomas Cruise.

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Torquay United).

Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jak McCourt (Torquay United).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Elliot Benyon replaces Karl Hawley.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Alexander MacDonald replaces Chris Hussey.

Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 2, Torquay United 0. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Kee.

Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Mansell (Torquay United).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jordan Chapell replaces Nathan Craig.

Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Nathan Craig (Torquay United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Nathan Craig (Torquay United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Philip Edwards (Burton Albion).

Hand ball by Billy Kee (Burton Albion).

Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul McCallum (Torquay United).

Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adebayo Azeez (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Torquay United 0. Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Kee.

Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Paul McCallum (Torquay United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nathan Craig (Torquay United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Lee Mansell.

Attempt saved. Karl Hawley (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dale Tonge (Torquay United).

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Martin Rice.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale138232114726
2Chesterfield137332013724
3Exeter137331813524
4Oxford Utd136522112923
5Fleetwood137152015522
6Morecambe136432018222
7Mansfield135621511421
8Burton136341917221
9Newport135531814420
10Wycombe126241814420
11Southend136251411320
12Scunthorpe125521412220
13Dag & Red135531817120
14Hartlepool135351715218
15Wimbledon135351516-118
16Portsmouth124441919016
17Cheltenham134361824-615
18York123361519-412
19Plymouth13337815-712
20Bury132471316-310
21Bristol Rovers132471118-710
22Torquay132471323-1010
23Northampton132381220-89
24Accrington13148920-117
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story