England boss Roy Hodgson has played down his side's chances of winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, admitting they "will not be favourites, that's for sure".

However Hodgson is quick to point out very few teams will want to face his team, who he insists are "making progress and getting better".

The 66-year-old also says he is "not really bothered" about the seedings for the World Cup draw on December 6, pointing out the Switzerland team he took to the 1994 World Cup were seeded fourth but still reached the knockout stages.