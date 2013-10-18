Last updated on .From the section Football

Giuseppe Rossi has called on Fiorentina to bounce back from two "horrible" results by upsetting defending Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's Juve side went into the weekend lying third, just behind the top two of Napoli and Roma.

Fiorentina slipped to sixth after three games without a win, but ex-Manchester United forward Rossi is hopeful.

"We've had two horrible draws at home against Cagliari and Parma. We need the three points," Rossi said.

Key European fixtures Saturday Bayern Munich v Mainz (14:30 BST)

Borussia Dortmund v Hannover (14:30)

Real Madrid v Malaga (15:00)

Paris St-Germain v Bastia (16:00)

Osasuna v Barcelona (19:00)

AC Milan v Udinese (19:45) Sunday Sochaux v Monaco (13:00 BST)

Fiorentina v Juventus (14:00)

Torino v Inter Milan (19:45)

"The priority now is try to beat Juventus. They are in a strong position for the title, but the other teams are not far behind."

Juve president Andrea Agnelli last week admitted that the club could struggle to hold on to its star names like Paul Pogba due to a lack of money.

He said: "I don't think at the moment we have the strength to retain such a player."

Juve boss Conte - who will be without strikers Mirko Vucinic and Fabio Quagliarella, as well as right winger Stephan Lichsteiner, through injury - must decide whether Fernando Llorente or Sebastian Giovinco will partner former Manchester City man Carlos Tevez up front in his usual 3-5-2 formation.

Their trip to Fiorentina is one of seven Serie A fixtures on Sunday, with last season's Coppa Italia winners Lazio travelling to Atalanta.

Turin's other big side Torino host fourth-placed Inter Milan, whose chairman Massimo Moratti this week sold 70% of the club to Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir for £300m.

There are two Serie A games on Saturday, with Catania take on Cagliari before Massimiliano Allegri's AC Milan host Udinese.

The Rossoneri will now be able to play that match in front of their own fans after a ruling that they must play one match behind closed doors was overturned.

On the pitch, the club appear to be struggling to cope with the loss of the injured Stephan El Shaarawy and are languishing in 12th, with just two wins from their opening seven league matches.