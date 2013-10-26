Match ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday missed the opportunity to move out of the Championship relegation zone as they shared an entertaining draw at Oakwell.
Having already struck the post, Marcus Pedersen put Barnsley ahead with a powerful 16th-minute volley.
David Perkins should have added a second for the home side after half-time, but fired his shot over the bar.
Owls substitute Atdhe Nuhiu forced a fine save from Jack Butland before Matty Fryatt equalised with a volley.
Wednesday, who remain winless after their eighth draw in 12 Championship games, recently confirmed the signing of Nigerian free agent Seyi Olofinjana and the former Hull midfielder went straight into the starting line-up.
The Tykes were the brighter side early on in this South Yorkshire derby, but it was the visitors who carved out the first clear-cut chance. Captain Reda Johnson floated a ball into the box after good work on the wing, but Roger Johnson could only hit the side netting with his header.
Tom Kennedy struck a free-kick narrowly over the bar and it was the hosts who broke the deadlock soon after.
Reda Johnson was dispossessed deep in his own half before Pedersen advanced on goal and struck the post. The striker found the ball at his feet again and this time made no mistake, thundering the ball past Chris Kirkland.
Wednesday grew into the game after going behind but were unable to test Butland, finding themselves up against a resolute and determined Barnsley defence.
But David Flitcroft's men came out fighting after the interval, and almost doubled their advantage as Perkins raced through on goal but could not find the target with his shot.
They were lucky not to concede a penalty when defender Jean-Yves M'voto's handball in the box was not spotted by referee Robert Madley.
Owls boss Dave Jones sent on Nuhiu who almost made an immediate impact as his deflected shot was pushed away by Butland, but the keeper - on loan from Stoke City - could do nothing about Fryatt's thumping strike from the edge of the area.
The Owls could have gone ahead as Butland saved smartly from Michail Antonio's close-range effort and Nuhiu nodded a header wide, but ultimately neither side could find a winner.
Barnsley manager David Flitcroft:
"We are growing into the season, I am pleased we are getting better and finding some momentum. It's about grinding in and digging results but having the bigger picture to develop a team.
"We did the game plan and it completely worked, the moment we have not focused allowed Sheffield Wednesday to get in.
"I was desperate for a clean sheet and it's disappointing - the quality of Pedersen's goal should win the football match."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Dave Jones:
"We didn't get going until the second half and once we got going we were the better team to go on and win it but unfortunately we didn't.
"Don't ask me why we didn't start well, we couldn't play it out because they were pressing us and when we did try playing it out we conceded. I think in the second half the changes sorted it out and we created chances.
"We are going to try [and extend the loan deal of Fryatt], it's down to the chairman and the finances and it's difficult. Matty scored a great goal, he had a chance like that in his first game and missed it, so that just shows what games can do. We'll wait and see what happens."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 12Butland
- 14Wiseman
- 4Kennedy
- 34Fox
- 22Mvoto
- 6Cranie
- 42McCourtSubstituted forEtuhuat 72'minutes
- 11Perkins
- 10O'Grady
- 20PedersenBooked at 66minsSubstituted forScotlandat 85'minutes
- 21MellisSubstituted forJenningsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hassell
- 7O'Brien
- 8Dawson
- 9Scotland
- 16Jennings
- 19Cywka
- 23Etuhu
Sheff Wed
- 1Kirkland
- 2Buxton
- 3JohnsonBooked at 66mins
- 27McPhail
- 8Johnson
- 5Zayatte
- 7Antonio
- 35OlofinjanaSubstituted forCokeat 60'minutes
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forNuhiuat 51'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 28FryattSubstituted forLaveryat 83'minutes
- 17Helan
Substitutes
- 10Maghoma
- 14Coke
- 22Palmer
- 25Lavery
- 26Martinez
- 32Llera
- 34Nuhiu
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 13,268
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Lewis Buxton.
Attempt missed. Stephen McPhail (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Roger Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Jennings (Barnsley).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by David Perkins.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Giles Coke.
Attempt blocked. Jason Scotland (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Kennedy.
Booking
Atdhe Nuhui (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday).
David Fox (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen McPhail (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jason Scotland replaces Marcus Pedersen.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhui.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Caolan Lavery replaces Matty Fryatt.
Foul by Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Scott Wiseman (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhui (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Buxton with a cross.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhui (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kamil Zayatte.
Offside, Barnsley. Thomas Kennedy tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Foul by Matty Fryatt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhui (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roger Johnson with a headed pass.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Kelvin Etuhu replaces Patrick McCourt.
Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Jennings (Barnsley).
Attempt saved. David Fox (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Giles Coke (Sheffield Wednesday).
Patrick McCourt (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Kamil Zayatte.
Booking
Reda Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marcus Pedersen (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Dale Jennings replaces Jacob Mellis.
Foul by Kamil Zayatte (Sheffield Wednesday).
Chris O'Grady (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Matty Fryatt (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roger Johnson with a headed pass.