Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Rochdale 1.
Dagenham & Redbridge 3-1 Rochdale
Rochdale slipped from the top of League Two after Medy Elito inspired Dagenham and Redbridge to victory.
Rhys Murphy gave the hosts the lead with a first-time strike from Elito's precise pass.
And it was Elito who doubled the Daggers' advantage with a well-struck volley into the top corner.
Gary Dicker pulled one back for the visitors from close range, but Elito settled it at the death with a low strike from long range.
Rochdale fell behind Oxford in the table after the U's defeated AFC Wimbledon 2-0, while the Daggers now lie outside the play-off places only on goal difference.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Lewington
- 18HoyteBooked at 88mins
- 26ConnorsSubstituted forIlesanmiat 74'minutes
- 17Howell
- 4Doe
- 5Saah
- 8Ogogo
- 6BinghamSubstituted forObafemiat 69'minutes
- 9MurphySubstituted forDicksonat 85'minutes
- 7Elito
- 41Hines
Substitutes
- 3Ilesanmi
- 10Scott
- 11Obafemi
- 14Dickson
- 20Shields
- 22Gayle
- 30Seabright
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2RaffertyBooked at 14minsSubstituted forDoneat 48'minutes
- 25Rose
- 38Dicker
- 6LancashireBooked at 58mins
- 22O'ConnellBooked at 81mins
- 7VincentiSubstituted forTutteat 54'minutes
- 24Allen
- 9DonnellySubstituted forCumminsat 34'minutes
- 12Lund
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 5Eastham
- 8Tutte
- 14Héry
- 16Done
- 21Thomson
- 29Cummins
- Referee:
- Carl Berry
- Attendance:
- 1,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Rochdale 1.
Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Rochdale 1. Medy Elito (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Afolabi Obafemi (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Gary Dicker (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Gavin Hoyte (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Chris Dickson replaces Rhys Murphy.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Howell.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Graham Cummins.
Attempt blocked. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jack O'Connell (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Afolabi Obafemi (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Rochdale).
Foul by Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Gary Dicker (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rhys Murphy (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Femi Ilesanmi replaces Jack Connors.
Attempt saved. Graham Cummins (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Gavin Hoyte.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Afolabi Obafemi replaces Billy Bingham.
Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Rochdale) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Michael Rose (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Rochdale 1. Gary Dicker (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Josh Lillis.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Attempt blocked. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rhys Murphy (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Rochdale).
Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Booking
Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Medy Elito (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale).