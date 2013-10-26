Match ends, Liverpool 4, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Liverpool 4-1 West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Football
Luis Suarez scored a scintillating hat-trick as Liverpool kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing victory over West Brom at Anfield.
This was a majestic individual display by the Uruguayan striker, who left the field to a rapturous ovation and went down the tunnel with the match-ball under his arm. But it was also a day when the partnership between Suarez and Daniel Sturridge simply proved too much for the visitors.
Suarez fired Liverpool in front on 11 minutes, after a delightful, jinking run that tore the West Brom defence to shreds.
The 26-year-old added a second six minutes later, heading powerfully beyond goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, and completed his hat-trick with a glancing header from a Steven Gerrard free-kick.
James Morrison pulled a goal back for West Brom with a controversially awarded penalty but Sturridge extinguished any hopes of a comeback 15 minutes from time with a wonderful 20-yard chip. Both home strikers also hit the bar.
Suarez and Sturridge have now scored 14 goals between them in the league this season, and the Uruguayan has 36 goals in his past 46 matches for Liverpool. The only disappointment for Brendan Rodgers' side was the failure to keep a clean sheet, something they have now failed to do since 1 September.
Their concession here was down to a strange piece of officiating midway through the second half, when the assistant referee awarded West Brom a penalty for Aly Cissokho's foul on Billy Jones, despite referee Jon Moss having apparently already decided against awarding a spot-kick.
But the day belonged to Suarez, who came into this game having failed to score against West Brom in five previous appearances but clearly in no mood to be denied again.
His close control was, at times, hypnotic. He produced his full repertoire of feints and swerves, sudden stops and demoralising spurts to leave the visiting defenders dumbfounded time and again.
Frustrated to be denied a penalty after 10 minutes when he went down too easily following a coming together with Gareth McAuley, he soon put things to rights with an opening goal that was the pick of the bunch.
Gathering the ball 25 yards from goal, Suarez drifted away from Claudio Yacob, nutmegged Jonas Olsson and fired a low shot unerringly beyond Myhill and into the far corner of the net.
Next he combined with Cissokho down the Liverpool left before directing the Frenchman's cross beyond Myhill with a powerful header that hit the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.
It felt only a matter of time before Suarez completed his hat-trick as he saw a curling free-kick drift narrowly wide and a goal-bound shot blocked brilliantly by Olsson.
In fact, he had to wait until 10 minutes into the second half for his third, but he made no mistake when Gerrard's free-kick came his way, glancing a header beyond Myhill as Anfield reverberated to the sound of Suarez's name.
Even Liverpool owner John W Henry felt moved to tweet his thoughts from Boston. "Luis. Magician" was all he wrote. On this evidence, it was hard to disagree.
If Suarez had set the record straight on a personal level, this result also brought a measure of revenge for Liverpool, who had lost the past three league matches between the sides.
West Brom had come into the contest unbeaten in five games, their best run of form under Steve Clarke. Memories of their stunning victory at Old Trafford were fresh in the mind and, given the Baggies' solid defensive record, Liverpool might have expected a more taxing afternoon.
But with the calming presence of Lucas Leiva, restored to the side after the birth of his second child, alongside Gerrard and the irrepressible Jordan Henderson in midfield, Liverpool rarely looked troubled.
And while Sturridge may not get the headlines, his contribution was at times just as dazzling as Suarez's. His deft chip for Liverpool's fourth would, on another day, have been the moment of the match.
But by then Suarez had already produced more than enough magic to see West Brom off.
West Brom boss Steve Clarke:
"It was a difficult afternoon. We set ourselves up to be open, but maybe we were a little bit too open. The first goal is disappointing to lose and the second goal is an unbelievable header from the edge of the box.
"We kept going - you can't fault the effort - but we gave ourselves too big a mountain to climb. We created a number of chances. It was an open game - probably great for the Liverpool fans to watch. At the moment their two boys up front are in form and we suffered for that."
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2JohnsonSubstituted forKellyat 62'minutes
- 20Cissokho
- 17Sakho
- 37Skrtel
- 4K Touré
- 8GerrardSubstituted forAllenat 86'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 7SuárezSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 89'minutes
- 15Sturridge
- 21Leiva
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 5Agger
- 6Romero Alconchel
- 12Moses
- 24Allen
- 31Sterling
- 34Kelly
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 28Jones
- 6Ridgewell
- 5YacobBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBruntat 69'minutes
- 23McAuley
- 3OlssonBooked at 72mins
- 18AmalfitanoSubstituted forMorrisonat 45'minutes
- 21Mulumbu
- 39AnelkaSubstituted forLongat 69'minutes
- 29Sessegnon
- 16Anichebe
Substitutes
- 7Morrison
- 9Long
- 11Brunt
- 14Lugano
- 19Daniels
- 20Vydra
- 38Berahino
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 44,747
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Attempt missed. Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Alberto replaces Luis Suárez.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt blocked. Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Anichebe.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Allen replaces Steven Gerrard.
Attempt missed. Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Martin Kelly (Liverpool).
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Billy Jones (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssuf Mulumbu.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Henderson.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 4, West Bromwich Albion 1. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Ridgewell.
Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Anichebe.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Boaz Myhill.
Attempt saved. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Shane Long replaces Nicolas Anelka.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Brunt replaces Claudio Yacob.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 3, West Bromwich Albion 1. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Aly Cissokho (Liverpool) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Billy Jones draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Anelka (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool).
Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.