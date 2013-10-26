Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Forfar1

Stenhousemuir 1-1 Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir slipped down to fourth in Scottish League One after being held at home to Forfar.

John Gemmell broke the deadlock with a volley into the bottom-right corner, leaving Darren Hill with no chance.

Forfar grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes before half-time through Dale Hilson's curling right-footed strike.

The visitors who looked most likely to win the game in the second half, Swankie, Eddie Malone and Hilson all failed to convert solid chances.

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Devlin
  • 3McKinlay
  • 8RowsonSubstituted forDouglasat 79'minutes
  • 4Smith
  • 5Malone
  • 11Smith
  • 6Hodge
  • 9Gemmell
  • 10Higgins
  • 7DicksonSubstituted forBrashat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Douglas
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Lynch
  • 16Brash
  • 17McNeil
  • 18McMillan
  • 19Shaw

Forfar

  • 1Hill
  • 2Baxter
  • 3Campbell
  • 8MalinBooked at 8minsSubstituted forDaleat 70'minutes
  • 4DodsBooked at 89mins
  • 5Andrews
  • 7TrialistSubstituted forMcManusat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Fusco
  • 10Swankie
  • 9Templeman
  • 11Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Campbell
  • 14Dale
  • 15Keiller
  • 16McManus
  • 17Kader
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 20Douglas
Referee:
David Somers
Attendance:
408

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Paul McManus replaces Trialist.

Booking

Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic).

Darren Smith (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Malone (Stenhousemuir).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir).

Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Smith (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).

Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Errol Douglas replaces David Rowson.

Hand ball by Gary Fusco (Forfar Athletic).

Hand ball by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Brash.

Foul by Mark Baxter (Forfar Athletic).

Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Brash replaces Sean Dickson.

Attempt missed. Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Gavin Malin.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic).

Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Trialist (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Dods.

Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Marvin Andrews (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Smith (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Marvin Andrews (Forfar Athletic).

John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gavin Malin.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Marvin Andrews (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1010004253730
2Ayr115421914519
3Dunfermline106132218419
4Stenhousemuir115331823-518
5Stranraer114251417-314
6Brechin113351922-312
7Arbroath114071927-812
8Forfar113261617-111
9East Fife11317824-1610
10Airdrieonians112271424-108
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories