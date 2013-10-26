Stenhousemuir 1-1 Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir slipped down to fourth in Scottish League One after being held at home to Forfar.

John Gemmell broke the deadlock with a volley into the bottom-right corner, leaving Darren Hill with no chance.

Forfar grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes before half-time through Dale Hilson's curling right-footed strike.

The visitors who looked most likely to win the game in the second half, Swankie, Eddie Malone and Hilson all failed to convert solid chances.