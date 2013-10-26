Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Stenhousemuir 1-1 Forfar Athletic
Stenhousemuir slipped down to fourth in Scottish League One after being held at home to Forfar.
John Gemmell broke the deadlock with a volley into the bottom-right corner, leaving Darren Hill with no chance.
Forfar grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes before half-time through Dale Hilson's curling right-footed strike.
The visitors who looked most likely to win the game in the second half, Swankie, Eddie Malone and Hilson all failed to convert solid chances.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Devlin
- 3McKinlay
- 8RowsonSubstituted forDouglasat 79'minutes
- 4Smith
- 5Malone
- 11Smith
- 6Hodge
- 9Gemmell
- 10Higgins
- 7DicksonSubstituted forBrashat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Douglas
- 14Ferguson
- 15Lynch
- 16Brash
- 17McNeil
- 18McMillan
- 19Shaw
Forfar
- 1Hill
- 2Baxter
- 3Campbell
- 8MalinBooked at 8minsSubstituted forDaleat 70'minutes
- 4DodsBooked at 89mins
- 5Andrews
- 7TrialistSubstituted forMcManusat 90+1'minutes
- 6Fusco
- 10Swankie
- 9Templeman
- 11Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Campbell
- 14Dale
- 15Keiller
- 16McManus
- 17Kader
- 18Fotheringham
- 20Douglas
- Referee:
- David Somers
- Attendance:
- 408
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Paul McManus replaces Trialist.
Booking
Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic).
Darren Smith (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Stenhousemuir).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Stenhousemuir).
Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Smith (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic).
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Errol Douglas replaces David Rowson.
Hand ball by Gary Fusco (Forfar Athletic).
Hand ball by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ross Brash.
Foul by Mark Baxter (Forfar Athletic).
Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Brash replaces Sean Dickson.
Attempt missed. Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. James Dale replaces Gavin Malin.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic).
Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Trialist (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Dods.
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Marvin Andrews (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Smith (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Marvin Andrews (Forfar Athletic).
John Gemmell (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gavin Malin.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Marvin Andrews (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.