Northampton v Cheltenham

From the section

Sky Bet League Two

Venue: Sixfields Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio, Final Score & highlights on The Football League Show

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates has a couple of injury worries for his side's trip to Northampton.

Full-back Craig Braham-Barrett (facial injury) and striker Ashley Vincent (personal reasons) both look set to miss the game.

Northampton team news to follow.