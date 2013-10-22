Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Chelsea 3.
Schalke 0-3 Chelsea
-
- From the section Football
Fernando Torres marked his 100th Chelsea start with two goals as his side recorded an impressive win at Schalke to go top of Group E.
The Spain striker gave his side an early lead after Frank Lampard's corner was flicked on by Branislav Ivanovic.
Torres was denied by the bar before capping an excellent display with a simple finish following a break involving Oscar and Eden Hazard.
Hazard added a third in the closing stages with a composed finish.
Schalke went close through Roman Neustadter but Petr Cech saved well on a night when Jose Mourinho's Stamford Bridge side stamped their authority on the group.
The Blues might have started the European campaign with a surprise home defeat to Basel last month, but the scars from that night have now well and truly healed.
They reach the midway point of the group stage with their destiny in their own hands, level on points with Schalke with three games still to play.
On a highly satisfactory night in Germany, Chelsea took an early lead through Torres' first away goal in the competition since scoring in the Nou Camp against Barcelona in the semi-final in April 2012.
Mourinho's side never looked back after going in front and, but for a spell towards the end of the first half, were never really troubled.
Torres' opener was his 38th goal for the club he joined for £50m January 2011 - and he should have had his 39th in the 51st minute when his towering header from a curling Lampard free-kick rattled the Schalke bar.
Without injured Netherlands forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Jens Keller's side struggled to turn possession into goals.
Cech was tested on his way to a second straight clean sheet in the competition, with his finger-tip stop from Neustadter's header when Schalke were at their most threatening shortly before half-time the pick of his saves.
Benedikt Howedes squandered a great chance to equalise before Torres, who was impressive all night, doubled Chelsea's lead after Hazard used his pace and strength to set up the former Liverpool frontman to slot home from close range.
Hazard then rounded off a fine night with the third - a terrific finish - in the 87th minute to leave the Schalke fans heading for the exits.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 34Hildebrand
- 22Uchida
- 15Aogo
- 33NeustädterBooked at 67mins
- 4Höwedes
- 32Matip
- 11Clemens
- 13JonesBooked at 48minsSubstituted forKolasinacat 70'minutes
- 9BoatengSubstituted forSzalaiat 70'minutes
- 7MeyerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 78'minutes
- 10Draxler
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 2Hoogland
- 5Santana
- 6Kolasinac
- 8Goretzka
- 23Fuchs
- 28Szalai
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 2Ivanovic
- 28Azpilicueta
- 8Lampard
- 24CahillBooked at 54mins
- 26Terry
- 17E HazardSubstituted forEto'oat 88'minutes
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 9Torres
- 11OscarSubstituted forDavid Luizat 83'minutes
- 14SchürrleSubstituted forMikelat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4David Luiz
- 10Mata
- 12Mikel
- 22Willian
- 23Schwarzer
- 29Eto'o
- 34Bertrand
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Chelsea 3.
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04).
Fernando Torres (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Samuel Eto'o replaces Eden Hazard.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Chelsea 3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramires following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. David Luiz replaces Oscar.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Atsuto Uchida.
Attempt missed. Christian Clemens (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Leon Goretzka replaces Max Meyer.
Attempt missed. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Andre Schürrle.
Roman Neustädter (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Adám Szalai replaces Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Sead Kolasinac replaces Jermaine Jones.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Chelsea 2. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar following a fast break.
Booking
Roman Neustädter (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roman Neustädter (FC Schalke 04).
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jermaine Jones with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Matip.
Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Chelsea).
Attempt saved. Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Neustädter.
Max Meyer (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).
Joel Matip (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Chelsea).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Atsuto Uchida.
Foul by Dennis Aogo (FC Schalke 04).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Gary Cahill (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt saved. Christian Clemens (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Fernando Torres (Chelsea) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Frank Lampard with a cross following a set piece situation.