Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the Gunners are a better side since they last played Borussia Dortmund two years ago in the Champions League.

They were both in the same group in 2011 with Arsenal drawing in the Westfalenstadion and beating the German side 2-1 at the Emirates.

Arsenal face Dortmund again in the group stages of this year's competition. A win would see the Gunners close to knock-out stages qualification after victories over Marseille and Napoli.