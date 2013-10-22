FA Inter-League Cup: Champions Jersey face Devon in last 16

Reigning champions Jersey have been handed an away tie against the Devon and Exeter League in the last 16 of the FA Inter-League Cup.

The competition pits representative sides for non-league divisions from around the country against each other in a knock-out format.

In the round of 32, Devon defeated the Somerset County League 5-4, while Jersey

The date for the game has not been set but it must be played by 14 December.

The Jersey Football Combination side won the trophy in 2012 and represented England at the Uefa Regions' Cup.