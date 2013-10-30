Match ends, Hibernian 0, Hearts 1.
Hibernian 0-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts claimed an unlikely victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian to reach the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.
Paul Hanlon, Scott Robertson and James Collins all came close as Hibs dominated the opening quarter.
But Hearts took the lead against the run of play when Ryan Stevenson swept a shot past Ben Williams.
Liam Craig missed an excellent chance to draw Hibs level and the hosts' misery was complete when captain James McPake was sent off late on.
Hearts - 15 points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership - join Aberdeen, Inverness and St Johnstone in Thursday's semi-final draw with Gary Locke's side bidding to reach their second successive League Cup final.
But the Tynecastle outfit's chances of reaching the last four had seemed remote in the early stages at Easter Road.
Hanlon attacked Robertson's cross with a powerful header that came back off the right-hand post in Hibs' first attack.
The home side were firmly in control and Robertson exchanged passes with Collins before drawing a fine save from Jamie MacDonald.
And the goalkeeper frustrated Pat Fenlon's men again moments later when Robertson's controlled half-volley was touched on to the bar.
Collins did his best to beat the Hearts stopper with a low drive from the right but MacDonald was equal to it.
The visiting fans were given some encouragement when Stevenson, a pre-match doubt after going off injured in Saturday's league defeat by Kilmarnock, fashioned a shot wide.
And the 29-year-old stunned the home crowd when he broke the deadlock with an excellent strike on the turn from 20 yards.
McPake became the latest player to be denied by MacDonald shortly before half-time, the Hibs skipper's header smothered by the keeper.
Hibs struggled to rediscover the verve and potency of their early advances and Fenlon sent on Ross Caldwell and then Abdellah Zoubir in place of Collins and Tom Taiwo, respectively.
In between the two substitutions, Craig was played in by Rowan Vine and had only the keeper to beat but his shot lacked conviction, allowing MacDonald to make another block.
Referee Willie Collum had produced his yellow card several times to deal with some heavy challenges and McPake's reckless lunge on Callum Paterson resulted in a straight red.
And some dogged defending from Hearts in the closing stages ensured they kept their lead intact and secured a semi-final berth.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Williams
- 16StevensonBooked at 77mins
- 3McGivern
- 20TaiwoSubstituted forZoubirat 76'minutes
- 6McPakeBooked at 84mins
- 4Hanlon
- 8RobertsonBooked at 87mins
- 38ThomsonBooked at 61mins
- 9VineBooked at 42mins
- 14CollinsSubstituted forCaldwellat 64'minutes
- 10Craig
Substitutes
- 17Tudur-Jones
- 21Murdoch
- 23Forster
- 27Zoubir
- 29Caldwell
Hearts
- 1MacDonald
- 30McGheeBooked at 67mins
- 3McHattie
- 2Hamill
- 5McGowan
- 4WilsonBooked at 33mins
- 7StevensonBooked at 34mins
- 8RobinsonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forTappingat 90+2'minutes
- 12Paterson
- 15HoltBooked at 43mins
- 14Walker
Substitutes
- 13Ridgers
- 16McKay
- 18Carrick
- 20Tapping
- 28Nicholson
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 16,797
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Hearts 1.
Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).
Jamie Walker (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
James McPake (Hibernian) is shown the red card for fighting.
Foul by James McPake (Hibernian).
Callum Paterson (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Ryan McGivern (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
James McPake (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Hearts).
Booking
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Jason Holt (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Abdellah Zoubir replaces Tom Taiwo.
Attempt saved. Liam Craig (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kevin Thomson (Hibernian).
Callum Paterson (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hearts. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Foul by Ryan McGivern (Hibernian).
Ryan Stevenson (Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan McGivern (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Jordan McGhee (Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan McGivern (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Hearts).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Ross Caldwell replaces James Collins.
Attempt saved. Kevin McHattie (Hearts) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Hearts. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Booking
Kevin Thomson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin Thomson (Hibernian).
Jason Holt (Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Tom Taiwo (Hibernian).
Jamie Hamill (Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Rowan Vine (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Rowan Vine (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Rowan Vine (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.