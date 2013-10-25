Irish Premiership: Ards 1-2 Glenavon

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon see off 10-man Ards at Mourneview Park

Glenavon have moved to within a point of Premiership leaders Linfield after beating 10-man Ards at Clandeboye Park.

David Rainey fired Glenavon into an early lead before Ards defender Craig McMillen was sent-off on 28 minutes after clashing with the goalscorer.

Mark McClelland rifled into the bottom corner to equalise but Kyle Neill netted a 73rd minute winner when he got the final touch to a flick-on.

Glenavon go second while Ards remain bottom on goal difference.

Rainey gave Glenavon the perfect start, scoring after five minutes with his 25-yard shot flying past keeper Graeme McKibbin.

McMillen was shown a straight red-card after the incident with Rainey and Ards should have doubled their lead when Andy McGrory blazed over from six yards.

McClelland levelled seven minutes into the second half, latching on to a Scott Davidson throughball before striking low into the net.

Guy Bates saw his 20-yard shot saved by McKibbin before he set up the Lurgan Blues winner.

The striker flicked on from a throw-in and Neill's touch was enough to take it beyond McKibbin, as Glenavon secured just a second ever win on an artificial surface.