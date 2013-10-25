Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen tells Football Focus presenter Dan Walker that Spurs can win the Premier League this season, but their primary aim is to finish in the top four.

The Denmark international joined Tottenham from Dutch champions Ajax for £11.5m in August and says he was attracted to White Hart Lane by the philosophy of the club and coach Andre Villas-Boas.

