Barcelona v Real Madrid: El Clasico in pictures

Barcelona v Real Clasico in pictures 26 Oct 2013 From the section European Football The Barcelona fans were in jubilant mood as they arrived at the Nou Camp for the 226th El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid Midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi were their usual effortless selves in possession, as they combined with Sergio Busquets to help Barcelona dominate possession from kick off Barcelona's early dominance was rewarded when El Clasico debutant Neymar scored a deflected opener. It was the Brazilian's first taste of the fixture since his £48.6m summer move from Santos Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale had only a first-half booking to show for the disappointing hour he spent on the pitch in his opening Clasico game since his world-record £85m summer transfer from Tottenham There was little to smile about for assistant coach Zinedine Zidane and head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Their decision to play Sergio Ramos in an unfamiliar defensive midfield position contributed to a poor Real Madrid display in the duo's first El Clasico in charge Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could not believe it when he was denied a penalty after Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano appeared to bundle him over in the box Soon after, Alexis Sanchez came off the bench to score a stunning second goal for Barcelona. The Chilean's perfectly-weighted chip soared over stranded Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez Real Madrid substitute Jese Rodriguez caused some nerves in the home crowd, as he shot under Victor Valdes on the 90-minute mark to make the score 2-1 La Liga leaders Barcelona were not troubled in injury-time as they claimed a 2-1 victory to put them six points clear of Real Madrid, who remain in third The result saw Gerardo Martino win the battle between the two head coaches, who were making their El Clasico debuts