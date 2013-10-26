Barcelona v Real Madrid: El Clasico in pictures

Barcelona fans await El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid
The Barcelona fans were in jubilant mood as they arrived at the Nou Camp for the 226th El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid
Barcelona midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi dominated possession in El Clasico against Real Madrid
Midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi were their usual effortless selves in possession, as they combined with Sergio Busquets to help Barcelona dominate possession from kick off
Barcelona forward Neymar celebrates his El Clasico goal against Real Madrid
Barcelona's early dominance was rewarded when El Clasico debutant Neymar scored a deflected opener. It was the Brazilian's first taste of the fixture since his £48.6m summer move from Santos
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale endured a disappointing El Clasico debut
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale had only a first-half booking to show for the disappointing hour he spent on the pitch in his opening Clasico game since his world-record £85m summer transfer from Tottenham
Real Madrid duo Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti struggled against Barcelona
There was little to smile about for assistant coach Zinedine Zidane and head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Their decision to play Sergio Ramos in an unfamiliar defensive midfield position contributed to a poor Real Madrid display in the duo's first El Clasico in charge
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo expresses his frustration against Barcelona
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could not believe it when he was denied a penalty after Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano appeared to bundle him over in the box
Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez scores against Real Madrid
Soon after, Alexis Sanchez came off the bench to score a stunning second goal for Barcelona. The Chilean's perfectly-weighted chip soared over stranded Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez
Real Madrid substitute Jese Rodriguez caused some nerves in the Nou Cam crowd as he shot underneath Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes on the 90-minute mark to make the score 2-1.
Real Madrid substitute Jese Rodriguez caused some nerves in the home crowd, as he shot under Victor Valdes on the 90-minute mark to make the score 2-1
The final whistle in El Clasico saw La Liga leaders Barcelona claim a 2-1 victory that put them six points clear of Real Madrid, who remained in third.
La Liga leaders Barcelona were not troubled in injury-time as they claimed a 2-1 victory to put them six points clear of Real Madrid, who remain in third
Barcelona head coach Gerardo Martino during the 2-1 El Clasico victory against Real Madrid
The result saw Gerardo Martino win the battle between the two head coaches, who were making their El Clasico debuts

