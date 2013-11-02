Championship
Millwall2Burnley2

Millwall 2-2 Burnley

Michael Kightly

Shane Lowry's own goal ensured Championship leaders Burnley extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games in an absorbing draw with Millwall.

Scott McDonald's early volley and Danny Shittu's deflected strike put the Lions two goals up.

But Burnley hit back through Sam Vokes' header, his ninth goal of the season, following Kieran Trippier's cross.

Michael Kightly's shot was then touched in by Lowry but Burnley were unable to make it eight consecutive league wins.

The point means the Clarets have failed to keep pace with their best ever start to a league season - 1897, when they won 20 and lost only two of a 30-game campaign in the second tier.

In letting slip their two-goal lead, Millwall recorded a third straight draw, and have now not won in the league since the end of September.

That will come as a disappointment to boss Steve Lomas after his side made such a positive start.

Nicky Bailey saw his 20-yard effort well saved, with Martyn Waghorn also testing Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The hosts then took the lead on 23 minutes as Australian forward McDonald volleyed into the far corner from eight yards after Paul Robinson's accurate knock-down.

It was only the second time Burnley had conceded the first goal of a game this season but they were 2-0 down 15 minutes later, through an unexpected source - Lions centre-back Shittu netted with a deflected long-range shot that sailed past a wrong-footed Heaton.

The Clarets halved the deficit immediately through Vokes but at the start of the second half the hosts were again the livelier, Waghorn twice going close with shots from long distance.

But on 55 minutes, Kightly found space in the final third and his dragged shot, which was heading wide, deflected in off Lowry as he attempted to clear.

That gave Burnley the impetus and Scott Arfield looked to have given the Clarets the lead on 66 minutes but his right-footed volley hit the inside of the post and rebounded away.

Post-match: Millwall boss Lomas

Millwall manager Steve Lomas:

"I suppose when you go 2-0 up it's a delicate scoreline and we wanted to try and get to half-time 2-0 up but the goal has gone in. It's a little bit of misfortune but the second goal was poor. We need to defend better but we didn't and we paid the price.

"We are all disappointed but the level of performance in the last three games has been very good. But for small margins and a little bit of luck and a few decisions to go our way which we haven't really been getting we are not far away."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche:

"You can't go in every week thinking it's going to be easy just because we are top of the league and I don't think we do. We certainly didn't here. I played here and I know it's not easy.

"Their second goal sprang us into life, we couldn't get out of a fog in the first 30 minutes and then the goal brought us into life and we literally immediately, right in front of your eyes, looked full of life again like we have done all season."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 21Smith
  • 5Robinson
  • 3Shittu
  • 28MaloneSubstituted forLowryat 7'minutes
  • 6Trotter
  • 17DerrySubstituted forFeeneyat 57'minutes
  • 10BaileyBooked at 66mins
  • 29WaghornSubstituted forMorisonat 67'minutes
  • 27McDonaldBooked at 70mins
  • 11Woolford

Substitutes

  • 2Dunne
  • 7Feeney
  • 8Easter
  • 9Morison
  • 12Lowry
  • 20Keogh
  • 43Bywater

Burnley

  • 1Heaton
  • 2Trippier
  • 4Duff
  • 5Shackell
  • 6Mee
  • 37Arfield
  • 15EdgarBooked at 62mins
  • 14Jones
  • 19KightlySubstituted forStockat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10Ings
  • 9VokesBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 3Lafferty
  • 11Stanislas
  • 12Cisak
  • 22Stock
  • 28Long
  • 33Hewitt
  • 35Noble
Referee:
Phil Gibbs
Attendance:
10,168

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 2, Burnley 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Burnley 2.

Foul by Danny Shittu (Millwall).

Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Brian Stock (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brian Stock (Burnley).

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Shittu.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Brian Stock replaces Michael Kightly.

Hand ball by Nicky Bailey (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael Duff.

Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Shittu (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Liam Feeney (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Danny Shittu.

Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jack Smith.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Scott McDonald (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Millwall).

Michael Duff (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Edgar (Burnley).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Steve Morison replaces Martyn Waghorn.

Nicky Bailey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).

Booking

Sam Vokes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nicky Bailey (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

David Jones (Burnley) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Liam Trotter (Millwall).

Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Danny Shittu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Vokes (Burnley).

Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nicky Bailey (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

David Edgar (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

