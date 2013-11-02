Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Accrington moved off the foot of the table after Peter Murphy's late goal earned them a draw with Wycombe.
Stanley goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved Stuart Lewis's 25-yard drive while Wycombe's Matt McClure and Kortney Hause wasted good chances
Dean Morgan and Marvin McCoy also went close for the visitors but they finally grabbed a goal when Anthony Stewart got on the end of Josh Scowen's corner.
Murphy then rifled home inside the box with almost the last kick of the game.
The result extended Stanley's unbeaten run to five games, as James Beattie's side continued their mini-revival and climbed above Northampton in the League Two standings.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"The encouraging thing from the performance was there was only one team in it.
"We absolutely took hold of the game and played the better stuff. We should have scored a couple more goals and put them to bed.
"I was disappointed with some of the decisions against us. I thought we were the better team and unfortunately we've dropped two points."
Line-ups
Accrington
- 26Bettinelli
- 16Hunt
- 19WilsonSubstituted forLiddleat 84'minutes
- 4Joyce
- 6WinnardBooked at 82mins
- 5Aldred
- 11Naismith
- 2Murphy
- 17GraySubstituted forBowermanat 73'minutes
- 9WebberSubstituted forOdejayiat 57'minutes
- 15Mingoia
Substitutes
- 1Dunbavin
- 3Liddle
- 7McCartan
- 10Hatfield
- 20Windass
- 24Odejayi
- 44Bowerman
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 2McCoy
- 3DunneBooked at 38mins
- 8Lewis
- 5Stewart
- 19Hause
- 12Cowan-HallSubstituted forKretzschmarat 82'minutes
- 4ScowenBooked at 20mins
- 7MorganSubstituted forPittmanat 90'minutes
- 29McClureSubstituted forCraigat 85'minutes
- 11Wood
Substitutes
- 13Horlock
- 15Svärd
- 16Pittman
- 18Kuffour
- 20Craig
- 22Kretzschmar
- 30Doherty
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 1,268
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Dean Morgan.
Foul by Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley).
Max Kretzschmar (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Steven Craig replaces Matt McClure.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Michael Liddle replaces Laurence Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Max Kretzschmar replaces Paris Cowan-Hall.
Booking
Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Kal Naismith (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. George Bowerman replaces James Gray.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Scowen.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt blocked. Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marvin McCoy (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. James Gray (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Kayode Odejayi replaces Danny Webber.
Attempt missed. Dean Morgan (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers).
Laurence Wilson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dean Morgan (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Joyce.
Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Webber (Accrington Stanley).
Second Half
Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Foul by Kortney Hause (Wycombe Wanderers).
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Laurence Wilson.
Attempt missed. James Gray (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Stuart Lewis (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.