Accrington Stanley 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Accrington moved off the foot of the table after Peter Murphy's late goal earned them a draw with Wycombe.

Stanley goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved Stuart Lewis's 25-yard drive while Wycombe's Matt McClure and Kortney Hause wasted good chances

Dean Morgan and Marvin McCoy also went close for the visitors but they finally grabbed a goal when Anthony Stewart got on the end of Josh Scowen's corner.

Murphy then rifled home inside the box with almost the last kick of the game.

The result extended Stanley's unbeaten run to five games, as James Beattie's side continued their mini-revival and climbed above Northampton in the League Two standings.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"The encouraging thing from the performance was there was only one team in it.

"We absolutely took hold of the game and played the better stuff. We should have scored a couple more goals and put them to bed.

"I was disappointed with some of the decisions against us. I thought we were the better team and unfortunately we've dropped two points."