Hyde 2-2 Nuneaton Town

Nuneaton substitute Dave Hibbert denied rock-bottom Hyde their first win of the season with a stoppage-time equaliser.

The visitors went ahead when Freddie Ladapo bundled in but Hyde equalised when Reece Gray teed up Louis Almond, who crashed the ball home.

Hyde looked set to snatch their first win in 18 matches this season when Scott Spencer drove home to make it 2-1 in the second minute of time added on.

However Hibbert struck 70 seconds later to keep them waiting.

Nuneaton are now three points off the Conference Premier play-off places while Hyde are 13 points from safety.