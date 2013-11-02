Match ends, Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 2.
Hyde 2-2 Nuneaton Town
-
Nuneaton substitute Dave Hibbert denied rock-bottom Hyde their first win of the season with a stoppage-time equaliser.
The visitors went ahead when Freddie Ladapo bundled in but Hyde equalised when Reece Gray teed up Louis Almond, who crashed the ball home.
Hyde looked set to snatch their first win in 18 matches this season when Scott Spencer drove home to make it 2-1 in the second minute of time added on.
However Hibbert struck 70 seconds later to keep them waiting.
Nuneaton are now three points off the Conference Premier play-off places while Hyde are 13 points from safety.
Line-ups
Hyde United
- 20Vigouroux
- 27Belezika
- 2Brizell
- 5Ashworth
- 3Griffin
- 16MainwaringSubstituted forHughesat 79'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6Tomsett
- 18Almond
- 9Spencer
- 26Gray
Substitutes
- 4Haining
- 10Collins
- 11Hughes
- 7Poole
- 12Thurston
Nuneaton
- 19Belshaw
- 3Bell
- 15Gordon
- 5Dean
- 8AdamsSubstituted forHibbertat 74'minutes
- 11Streete
- 7Armson
- 20Trainer
- 27LadapoSubstituted forSleathat 84'minutes
- 9Moult
- 16YorkSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 23Richens
- 13Sleath
- 26Hibbert
- 6Walker
- 17Taylor
- Referee:
- Wayne Barratt
- Attendance:
- 447
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 2. Dave Hibbert (Nuneaton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 1. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC).
Foul by Reece Gray (Hyde FC).
Phil Trainer (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Armson (Nuneaton Town).
Alex Brown (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Danny Sleath replaces Freddie Ladapo.
Foul by James Armson (Nuneaton Town).
Liam Tomsett (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Hyde FC. Connor Hughes replaces Matty Mainwaring.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Connor Taylor replaces Wesley York.
Attempt missed. Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved. Assisted by Dave Hibbert.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Dave Hibbert replaces Jon Adams.
Foul by Adam Griffin (Hyde FC).
James Armson (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Hyde FC.
Attempt blocked. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Louis Moult tries a through ball, but Louis Moult is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Louis Almond (Hyde FC) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Louis Moult tries a through ball, but Louis Moult is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Delroy Gordon (Nuneaton Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Hyde FC.
Attempt saved. Adam Griffin (Hyde FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Hyde FC.
Foul by Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town).
Glenn Belezika (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Reece Gray (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Foul by Reece Gray (Hyde FC).
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hyde FC 1, Nuneaton Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hyde FC 1, Nuneaton Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Freddie Ladapo (Nuneaton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Armson.