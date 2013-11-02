Hyde 2-2 Nuneaton Town

National League
Nuneaton substitute Dave Hibbert denied rock-bottom Hyde their first win of the season with a stoppage-time equaliser.

The visitors went ahead when Freddie Ladapo bundled in but Hyde equalised when Reece Gray teed up Louis Almond, who crashed the ball home.

Hyde looked set to snatch their first win in 18 matches this season when Scott Spencer drove home to make it 2-1 in the second minute of time added on.

However Hibbert struck 70 seconds later to keep them waiting.

Nuneaton are now three points off the Conference Premier play-off places while Hyde are 13 points from safety.

Line-ups

Hyde United

  • 20Vigouroux
  • 27Belezika
  • 2Brizell
  • 5Ashworth
  • 3Griffin
  • 16MainwaringSubstituted forHughesat 79'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 6Tomsett
  • 18Almond
  • 9Spencer
  • 26Gray

Substitutes

  • 4Haining
  • 10Collins
  • 11Hughes
  • 7Poole
  • 12Thurston

Nuneaton

  • 19Belshaw
  • 3Bell
  • 15Gordon
  • 5Dean
  • 8AdamsSubstituted forHibbertat 74'minutes
  • 11Streete
  • 7Armson
  • 20Trainer
  • 27LadapoSubstituted forSleathat 84'minutes
  • 9Moult
  • 16YorkSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 23Richens
  • 13Sleath
  • 26Hibbert
  • 6Walker
  • 17Taylor
Referee:
Wayne Barratt
Attendance:
447

Match Stats

Home TeamHyde UnitedAway TeamNuneaton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 2. Dave Hibbert (Nuneaton Town).

Goal!

Goal! Hyde FC 2, Nuneaton Town 1. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC).

Foul by Reece Gray (Hyde FC).

Phil Trainer (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by James Armson (Nuneaton Town).

Alex Brown (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Danny Sleath replaces Freddie Ladapo.

Foul by James Armson (Nuneaton Town).

Liam Tomsett (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Hyde FC. Connor Hughes replaces Matty Mainwaring.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Connor Taylor replaces Wesley York.

Attempt missed. Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved. Assisted by Dave Hibbert.

Substitution

Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Dave Hibbert replaces Jon Adams.

Foul by Adam Griffin (Hyde FC).

James Armson (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Corner, Hyde FC.

Attempt blocked. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Nuneaton Town. Louis Moult tries a through ball, but Louis Moult is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Louis Almond (Hyde FC) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Offside, Nuneaton Town. Louis Moult tries a through ball, but Louis Moult is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Louis Moult (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Delroy Gordon (Nuneaton Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Hyde FC.

Attempt saved. Adam Griffin (Hyde FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Hyde FC.

Foul by Gareth Dean (Nuneaton Town).

Glenn Belezika (Hyde FC) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Reece Gray (Hyde FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Corner, Nuneaton Town.

Foul by Reece Gray (Hyde FC).

Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hyde FC 1, Nuneaton Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hyde FC 1, Nuneaton Town 1.

Attempt blocked. Freddie Ladapo (Nuneaton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Armson.

