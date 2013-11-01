Connor Wickham: Sheffield Wednesday sign Sunderland man

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Sunderland striker Connor Wickham on loan until January.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international scored one goal in six appearances during a loan spell at Hillsborough last season.

Wickham has struggled for form since joining the Black Cats from Ipswich for £8.1m in 2011, with just one goal in 33 Premier League games.

He is likely to feature for the Owls in Saturday's home match against Reading.

Wednesday go into the game sitting bottom of the Championship with no wins from their opening 12 league matches.

Wickham told the club website: "I'm really pleased to come back to Sheffield Wednesday.

"There was interest from other clubs but I feel I have unfinished business here and I can't wait to get started again.

"I know the manager, I know the players and the place and that was a big influence in my decision."