Swindon Town chairman Jed McCrory speaks to BBC Points West about the challenges he has faced running the League One club.

McCrory completed a consortium takeover at the County Ground in February, three days after the departure of former boss Paolo Di Canio.

The club was overhauled in the summer, with the budget cut in half and 11 members of last year's squad leaving the Robins.

Despite the cuts, Swindon have prospered under new manager Mark Cooper and are eighth in the table, two points off the play-off places.