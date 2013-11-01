Emmanuel Dieseruvwe: Fleetwood sign Sheffield Wednesday striker

Fleetwood Town have signed teenage striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe on a month's loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 18-year-old has come through the academy at Hillsborough but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Dieseruvwe made eight appearances during a loan spell at Conference Premier side Hyde earlier this season but failed to score.

"This is what I've been working towards for the two years I've been at the club," he told Fleetwood's website.