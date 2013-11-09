Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Queen of the South 0-1 Hamilton
-
- From the section Football
Championship leaders Hamilton extended their unbeaten run to five games as Mickael Antoine-Curier scored the winner in Dumfries.
The striker controlled Tony Andreu's cut-back before finishing past Queen of the South goalkeeper Zander Clark for his third goal of the season.
Hamilton goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert prevented an equaliser just with a superb save from a Derek Lyle header.
The striker had another header cleared off the line by Stephen Hendrie.
Eamonn Brophy almost gave Hamilton a two-goal cushion minutes after replacing Antoine-Curier.
However, his miss did not prove crucial as Hamilton went home with all three points and gained revenge for last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 2Mitchell
- 3Holt
- 4DzierzawskiSubstituted forMcKennaat 56'minutes
- 5Durnan
- 6HigginsBooked at 71mins
- 7CarmichaelSubstituted forPatonat 66'minutes
- 8YoungSubstituted forMcShaneat 79'minutes
- 10Reilly
- 9Lyle
- 11Russell
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Paton
- 15McGuffie
- 16McKenna
- 17McShane
- 18Orsi
- 19Hooper
Hamilton
- 1CuthbertBooked at 90mins
- 2GordonBooked at 34mins
- 3Hendrie
- 6GillespieBooked at 81mins
- 4Devlin
- 5CanningBooked at 58mins
- 22Andreu
- 18MacKinnon
- 99Antoine-CurierSubstituted forBrophyat 76'minutes
- 9McShaneSubstituted forLongridgeat 56'minutes
- 11Crawford
Substitutes
- 14McGrath
- 17Longridge
- 19Currie
- 20Brophy
- 21Docherty
- 24Tena
- 33Kilday
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 1,557
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Booking
Kevin Cuthbert (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Louis Longridge.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Martin Canning.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Foul by Ian McShane (Queen of the South).
Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Stephen Hendrie.
Chris Mitchell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Andreu (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Ian McShane replaces Derek Young.
Stephen McKenna (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Eamonn Brophy replaces Mickael Antoine-Curier because of an injury.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Queen of the South).
Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).
Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Chris Higgins (Queen of the South).
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Higgins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Michael Paton replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Stephen Hendrie.
Attempt blocked. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Cuthbert.