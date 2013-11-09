Queen of the South 0-1 Hamilton

From the section

Championship leaders Hamilton extended their unbeaten run to five games as Mickael Antoine-Curier scored the winner in Dumfries.

The striker controlled Tony Andreu's cut-back before finishing past Queen of the South goalkeeper Zander Clark for his third goal of the season.

Hamilton goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert prevented an equaliser just with a superb save from a Derek Lyle header.

The striker had another header cleared off the line by Stephen Hendrie.

Eamonn Brophy almost gave Hamilton a two-goal cushion minutes after replacing Antoine-Curier.

However, his miss did not prove crucial as Hamilton went home with all three points and gained revenge for last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat.