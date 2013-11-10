Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Newcastle United 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Newcastle United
Tim Krul made a string of outstanding stops to deny Tottenham against Newcastle, who took all three points thanks to Loic Remy's early strike.
The Dutch goalkeeper made 14 saves in total at White Hart Lane - the most by any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.
Newcastle created few chances, but unlike Spurs they took one when Remy slotted in from Yoan Gouffran's pass.
The win moves the Magpies up to ninth while Tottenham are now in seventh.
How Tottenham failed to score at White Hart Lane will be part of Andre Villas-Boas's port-mortem, although he will no doubt praise Newcastle's keeper, who produced one of the best performances of this Premier League season.
Krul showed the sort of form that helped Newcastle finish fifth two seasons ago, blocking Spurs' efforts with almost every part of his body.
The Netherlands international showed great elasticity to tip over Roberto Soldado's flicked header before pushing over Paulinho's effort that was bound for the top corner in the first half.
Krul was then twice called into action after the restart, making two saves with an outstretched boot - the first, to block Christian Eriksen's point-blank shot before repeating the trick to prevent Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick from creeping in. Younes Kaboul followed up, but he was thwarted by a tremendous block on the line by defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
And moments later, Krul dived low to save Andros Townsend's low firm angled drive.
Tottenham continued to pile on the pressure in the closing stages and when it was not Krul, it was the bar that came to the rescue for Newcastle when Jan Vertonghen's header crashed off the frame.
In total, Spurs had 31 shots to Newcastle's eight - although the Magpies scored with one of their four on target.
That goal came in the 13th minute when Yoan Gouffran and Loic Remy, who both scored in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last week, combined brilliantly.
Gouffran, a £500,000 January signing from Bordeaux, is proving to be a key player in Newcastle's midfield. He chased down Brazilian Paulinho before threading a pass through for Remy, who took the ball around Friedel and slotted in for his seventh goal in his last seven league appearances.
Remy should have scored moments earlier when fellow France international Yohan Cabaye played him in with a delightful ball with the outside of the boot, but just as the striker was about to shoot, in came Vlad Chiriches with a brilliantly-timed tackle.
That is now two successive victories for Alan Pardew over London sides, while his counterpart Villas-Boas will be rueing having missed a golden chance to close the gap on north London rivals and league leaders Arsenal.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 24Friedel
- 2Walker
- 5Vertonghen
- 19DembéléSubstituted forGuimarães Cordeiroat 45'minutes
- 20DawsonBooked at 89mins
- 6ChirichesSubstituted forKaboulat 45'minutes
- 17Townsend
- 8Paulinho
- 9Soldado
- 23Eriksen
- 22G SigurdssonSubstituted forDefoeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 4Kaboul
- 7Lennon
- 11Lamela
- 14Holtby
- 18Defoe
- 30Guimarães Cordeiro
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 26DebuchyBooked at 53mins
- 3Santon
- 4Cabaye
- 6Williamson
- 13Yanga-Mbiwa
- 7SissokoBooked at 61mins
- 24Tioté
- 23AmeobiSubstituted forAnitaat 60'minutes
- 14RemySubstituted forCisséat 75'minutes
- 11GouffranSubstituted forObertanat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Coloccini
- 8Anita
- 9Cissé
- 10Ben Arfa
- 21Elliot
- 25Obertan
- 28Ameobi
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 36,042
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Newcastle United 1.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Booking
Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur).
Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United).
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Gabriel Obertan replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Attempt blocked. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt blocked. Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Offside, Newcastle United. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Papiss Demba Cissé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Michael Dawson tries a through ball, but Roberto Soldado is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Loïc Remy.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Jermain Defoe replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt saved. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Paulinho.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.