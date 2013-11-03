Falkirk and Kilwinning make the drop in the SWPL

Glasgow City

Buchan ensured their Scottish Women's Premier League status for another season while Falkirk and Kilwinning were relegated to the First Division.

Buchan beat Kilwinning 3-1, while Falkirk's 2-1 defeat by Forfar sealed their fate.

Hamilton Accies beat Hutchison Vale 5-2 to secure sixth place, while Glasgow City recorded a 7-0 win over Aberdeen, finishing top, 20 points ahead Hibs.

Celtic saw off Rangers 2-1, while Spartans were defeated 5-1 by Hibs.

