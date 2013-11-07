Chippenham Town: Mark Collier appointed as manager

Chippenham Town have appointed former Swindon Supermarine boss Mark Collier as their new manager.

The Southern League Premier Division club parted company with Steve Winter last week following their 9-0 home defeat by Stourbridge.

Winter was absent from the game after his wife arranged a surprise 40th birthday holiday, and was in Egypt when he was informed of his dismissal.

Third time lucky? Mark Collier becomes Chippenham's third manager of the season. Nathan Rudge quit two games in to the campaign and Steve Winter's official tenure lasted only six weeks.

Collier's appointment was delayed as he was also away in Egypt.

"I was on holiday but not the same resort as Steve Winter," Collier told BBC Wiltshire. "When I said I was in Egypt, I was asked if I was joking. It's all a bit quirky."

The 54-year-old famously led Supermarine to the second round of the FA Cup in November 2010, where they lost 1-0 to League One Colchester.

He left the club three months later and has since held coaching positions at Wootton Bassett and Abingdon United.

Former Marine assistant boss Tom Jones will once again link up with Collier at Chippenham.

The Bluebirds are fourth from bottom in the league and lost 3-0 at Redditch on Monday night.

Collier will take charge of his first game on Saturday against Cambridge City and becomes Chippenham's third manager of the season, following on from Winter and Nathan Rudge, who left two games into the campaign.

"There's a lot of doom and gloom around the place at the moment." he added. "We need to change that. We need some smiling faces and some points on the board.

"Everyone at the football club has to pull together."