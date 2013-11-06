Match ends, Barcelona 3, Milan 1.
Barcelona 3-1 Milan
-
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a comfortable win over AC Milan.
Messi scored his first goal in four games with a penalty after Neymar had been fouled by Ignazio Abate.
Sergio Busquets headed in a second from Xavi's free-kick before the lead was reduced when Kaka's cross was turned in by the unfortunate Gerard Pique.
Messi clipped in his second after a swift one-two with Cesc Fabregas.
The result extends the Catalan side's lead at the top of Group H to five points over the Italian club, who have five points with two games to play.
Milan now travel to Celtic knowing that victory could also see them progress into the next round.
Barcelona had 63% possession and 19 shots on target - more than four times Milan's total.
Neymar came close early on when he collected Messi's through-ball only to see his strike blocked by Urby Emanuelson.
Milan keeper Christian Abbiati then denied Neymar and Alexis Sanchez before Barca finally made the breakthrough from the spot.
Xavi chipped a ball over the Milan defence for Neymar, who was tugged back in the area by Milan defender Abate.
Messi smashed in the resulting penalty for his first goal since scoring in the reverse fixture against Milan two weeks ago.
Barca then doubled their lead when midfielder Busquets stooped to head past Abbiati from Xavi's teasing delivery from a free-kick.
Just before half-time, Milan were given a lifeline when Pique turned Kaka's low delivery into his own net.
Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri, whose side are only 11th in the Serie A table, brought on striker Mario Balotelli for the ineffective Robinho after the break but it made little difference as Barca dominated.
Abbiati produced a great save to prevent Andres Iniesta from scoring before the keeper pushed away Sanchez's point-blank effort.
But he could do little to stop Messi from scoring the third, when the Argentine linked up with Fabregas before skipping through the defence and lifting his shot high into the net.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1Valdés
- 22Alves da Silva
- 21Correia
- 16Busquets
- 3Piqué
- 14Mascherano
- 6HernándezSubstituted forSongat 88'minutes
- 8IniestaSubstituted forFábregasat 78'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SánchezBooked at 62mins
- 11NeymarSubstituted forPedroat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Montoya
- 4Fábregas
- 7Pedro
- 13Pinto Colorado
- 15Bartra
- 17Song
- 20Tello
AC Milan
- 32Abbiati
- 20AbateBooked at 29mins
- 28Emanuelson
- 34de JongBooked at 56mins
- 17Zapata
- 5Mexes
- 16PoliSubstituted forBirsaat 74'minutes
- 18Montolivo
- 7de SouzaSubstituted forBalotelliat 45'minutes
- 22Dos Santos LeiteSubstituted forMatriat 84'minutes
- 4MuntariBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 9Matri
- 14Birsa
- 21Constant
- 25Bonera
- 35Coppola
- 45Balotelli
- 81Zaccardo
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Milan 1.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesc Fábregas.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Alexandre Song replaces Xavi.
Attempt missed. Xavi (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Pedro replaces Neymar.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Alessandro Matri replaces Kaká.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Milan 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Francesc Fábregas.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Francesc Fábregas replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Urby Emanuelson.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Christian Abbiati.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Valter Birsa replaces Andrea Poli.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adriano.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riccardo Montolivo (Milan).
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adriano (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.
Attempt missed. Cristian Zapata (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kaká with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Foul by Adriano (Barcelona).
Andrea Poli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kaká (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Balotelli with a cross.
Booking
Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona).
Philippe Mexes (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Philippe Mexes (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Philippe Mexes.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Christian Abbiati.
Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cristian Zapata.
Offside, Barcelona. Xavi tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Sulley Ali Muntari (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nigel de Jong (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.