Champions League - Group E
FC Basel1Steaua Bucharest1

Basel v Steaua Bucharest

Line-ups

FC Basel

  • 1Sommer
  • 15Voser
  • 34Xhaka
  • 20FreiSubstituted forDiazat 78'minutes
  • 16SchärBooked at 80mins
  • 13IvanovBooked at 42mins
  • 22SalahSubstituted forDegenat 84'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 8Serey Die
  • 9Streller
  • 10DelgadoSubstituted forSioat 66'minutes
  • 14Stocker

Substitutes

  • 4Degen
  • 5Ajeti
  • 7Degen
  • 18Vailati
  • 21Diaz
  • 30Sio
  • 33Elneny

Steaua Bucharest

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 17Georgievski
  • 14Latovlevici
  • 5PintiliiSubstituted forFilipat 45'minutes
  • 4SzukalaBooked at 11mins
  • 6Gardos
  • 77Popa
  • 55BourceanuBooked at 41mins
  • 25PiovaccariBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKapetanosat 76'minutes
  • 23StanciuSubstituted forChipciuat 62'minutes
  • 10Tanase

Substitutes

  • 1Nita
  • 7Chipciu
  • 8Filip
  • 11Prepelita
  • 22Parvulescu
  • 33Varela
  • 35Kapetanos
Referee:
Olegário Benquerença

Match Stats

Home TeamFC BaselAway TeamSteaua Bucharest
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Basel 1, Steaua Bucharest 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Basel 1, Steaua Bucharest 1.

Goal!

Goal! Basel 1, Steaua Bucharest 1. Giovanni Sio (Basel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentin Stocker.

Offside, Steaua Bucharest. Adrian Popa tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.

Offside, Steaua Bucharest. Pantelis Kapetanos tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.

Foul by Giovanni Sio (Basel).

Iasmin Latovlevici (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

David Degen (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Degen (Basel).

Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. David Degen replaces Mohamed Salah.

Foul by Valentin Stocker (Basel).

Daniel Georgievski (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabian Schär (Basel).

Pantelis Kapetanos (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Fabian Schär (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fabian Schär (Basel).

Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Marcelo Diaz replaces Fabian Frei.

Attempt blocked. Giovanni Sio (Basel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Stocker.

Substitution

Substitution, Steaua Bucharest. Pantelis Kapetanos replaces Federico Piovaccari.

Foul by Mohamed Salah (Basel).

Iasmin Latovlevici (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Basel. Conceded by Florin Gardos.

Foul by Giovanni Sio (Basel).

Florin Gardos (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest).

Corner, Basel. Conceded by Lukasz Szukala.

Foul by Marco Streller (Basel).

Daniel Georgievski (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Giovanni Sio replaces Matías Delgado.

Foul by Geoffrey Serey Die (Basel).

Federico Piovaccari (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Basel. Conceded by Daniel Georgievski.

Substitution

Substitution, Steaua Bucharest. Alexandru Chipciu replaces Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.

Attempt missed. Ivan Ivanov (Basel) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Stocker with a cross.

Corner, Basel. Conceded by Daniel Georgievski.

Attempt blocked. Fabian Frei (Basel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Streller.

Attempt missed. Marco Streller (Basel) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Corner, Basel. Conceded by Daniel Georgievski.

