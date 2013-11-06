Match ends, Basel 1, Steaua Bucharest 1.
Basel v Steaua Bucharest
Line-ups
FC Basel
- 1Sommer
- 15Voser
- 34Xhaka
- 20FreiSubstituted forDiazat 78'minutes
- 16SchärBooked at 80mins
- 13IvanovBooked at 42mins
- 22SalahSubstituted forDegenat 84'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 8Serey Die
- 9Streller
- 10DelgadoSubstituted forSioat 66'minutes
- 14Stocker
Substitutes
- 4Degen
- 5Ajeti
- 7Degen
- 18Vailati
- 21Diaz
- 30Sio
- 33Elneny
Steaua Bucharest
- 12Tatarusanu
- 17Georgievski
- 14Latovlevici
- 5PintiliiSubstituted forFilipat 45'minutes
- 4SzukalaBooked at 11mins
- 6Gardos
- 77Popa
- 55BourceanuBooked at 41mins
- 25PiovaccariBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKapetanosat 76'minutes
- 23StanciuSubstituted forChipciuat 62'minutes
- 10Tanase
Substitutes
- 1Nita
- 7Chipciu
- 8Filip
- 11Prepelita
- 22Parvulescu
- 33Varela
- 35Kapetanos
- Referee:
- Olegário Benquerença
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Basel 1, Steaua Bucharest 1.
Goal!
Goal! Basel 1, Steaua Bucharest 1. Giovanni Sio (Basel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentin Stocker.
Offside, Steaua Bucharest. Adrian Popa tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.
Offside, Steaua Bucharest. Pantelis Kapetanos tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.
Foul by Giovanni Sio (Basel).
Iasmin Latovlevici (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
David Degen (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Degen (Basel).
Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. David Degen replaces Mohamed Salah.
Foul by Valentin Stocker (Basel).
Daniel Georgievski (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabian Schär (Basel).
Pantelis Kapetanos (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Fabian Schär (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fabian Schär (Basel).
Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Marcelo Diaz replaces Fabian Frei.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Sio (Basel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Stocker.
Substitution
Substitution, Steaua Bucharest. Pantelis Kapetanos replaces Federico Piovaccari.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Basel).
Iasmin Latovlevici (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Basel. Conceded by Florin Gardos.
Foul by Giovanni Sio (Basel).
Florin Gardos (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Cristian Tanase (Steaua Bucharest).
Corner, Basel. Conceded by Lukasz Szukala.
Foul by Marco Streller (Basel).
Daniel Georgievski (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Giovanni Sio replaces Matías Delgado.
Foul by Geoffrey Serey Die (Basel).
Federico Piovaccari (Steaua Bucharest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Basel. Conceded by Daniel Georgievski.
Substitution
Substitution, Steaua Bucharest. Alexandru Chipciu replaces Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.
Attempt missed. Ivan Ivanov (Basel) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Stocker with a cross.
Corner, Basel. Conceded by Daniel Georgievski.
Attempt blocked. Fabian Frei (Basel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Streller.
Attempt missed. Marco Streller (Basel) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Corner, Basel. Conceded by Daniel Georgievski.