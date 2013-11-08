Europa League: Swansea draw at Kuban feels like loss says Vorm

Swansea Michel Vorm

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm says Swansea's 1-1 draw with Kuban Krasnodar in Russia felt like a defeat.

Swansea were denied a Europa League win in the dying moments for the second time by Kuban on Thursday, having suffered the same fate at home.

Substitute Ibrahima Balde rescued them with a looping finish after Wilfried Bony's low strike had put Swans ahead.

I really think we have to learn these lessons especially in European football Michel Vorm Swansea City

"With the trip and everything in mind, it feels like a loss really," said Vorm. "We lost two points here."

Striker Bony's early goal had looked likely to earn Swansea all three points, particularly after the Russian side were reduced to 10 men when Xandao was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Alvaro Vazquez.

"It was quite similar to a couple of weeks ago, but I think we played much, much better here," said Vorm.

"Especially in the first half we did very, very well away here in Russia.

"With all the circumstances, with how we played and it being after the Sunday game [the Welsh derby loss to Cardiff City], this is how we want to play and what we are capable of.

"Second half they pressed a bit more and we struggled a bit, but they didn't create much.

Swansea's remaining Group A ties 28 November: Valencia (home) 12 December: St Gallen (away)

"I felt certain when they had 10 men, that we have to make a second goal or keep the ball better.

"I really think we have to learn these lessons, especially in European football.

"We needed concentration until the 94th minute and we didn't do it."

Swansea remain unbeaten in Group A, one point behind leaders Valencia - who visit the Liberty Stadium on 28 November - and Vorm believes they are in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages.

"It's still in our own hands with eight points, with one game at home and one game away," said Vorm.

"We need one win and we are there.

"We won the [Capital One] Cup last year, everybody was happy that we maybe make it to the [Europa League] group stages and now we are talking about qualifying [for the last 32].

"It is still an unbelievable story."