David Silva: Manchester City playmaker sidelined for a month

David Silva

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is set to miss up to four weeks with a calf injury sustained in midweek.

The Spain international limped out of the 5-2 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

He is likely to miss five matches, but may be in contention to return at Southampton on 7 December.

The former Valencia man, 27, has made an impressive start to the season, scoring three goals in seven Premier League starts.

However, Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is hopeful captain Vincent Kompany will be available for their home game against Tottenham on 24 November following a thigh injury which has kept the Belgian out of action since the beginning of October.