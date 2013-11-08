Cauley Woodrow: Southend extend loan of Fulham striker

Cauley Woodrow in action against Burton Albion

Southend United have extended the loan of Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances since joining the Shrimpers in September.

He has scored twice for the club, both goals coming in a 5-2 Johnstone's Paint Trophy defeat by Dagenham & Redbridge.

"Extending this until the end of the season means he can settle here, work hard and improve as a footballer," boss Phil Brown told the club website.

"As a young striker it's important to get games and goals. Cauley has got a couple in the cup and I'm sure when he does get that first league goal he'll kick on from there."

Woodrow will be available for Southend's first-round FA Cup tie at Morecambe on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story